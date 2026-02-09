Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and SANJIV KATYAL, File No. 2026-2
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Feb 09, 2026, 13:24 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated February 6, 2026 and the Order dated February 9, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
