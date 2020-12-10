TIMIA Capital to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TCA)(OTCQB: TIMCF) is pleased to announce that Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA, is scheduled to present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 14th, 2020 at 11:40am Eastern Time (8:40am Pacific Time).

Parties interested in attending the online conference are invited to register at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $2 Million to $20 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

For further information: Darren Seed, Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications, Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]

