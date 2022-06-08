TIMIA Capital to Change Listed Company Name to Montfort Capital; TIMIA to Remain Technology Lending Component of Montfort

- Public company identity transformation to Montfort Capital highlights recent expansion into new private credit sectors with significant growth in total assets

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, is pleased to announce it intends to change the name of the public company to Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort").

"We're excited to introduce Montfort as a leading innovator in specialty private credit," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of Montfort Capital Corporation. "Including pending acquisitions, our business will have more than tripled in size in the past year to over $450 million in assets as we have leveraged our expertise and scalable loan origination and management platform beyond technology lending. As a core element of our growth model, we have combined focused and experienced management teams and utilized advanced technology to create superior fee related earnings."

TIMIA has applied for ticker symbol changes with the TSX-V and OTC whereby the common shares of Montfort are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "MONT" and on the OTCQB Exchange under the ticker symbol "MONTF". The Company has also applied to have its preferred A shares to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "MONT.PR.A". The Company expects to announce the dates for symbol changes to take effect upon confirmation from the exchanges.

Montfort's mission is to create value for investors by building and managing specialty finance brands while also leveraging a tech-enabled lending platform to lower costs and improve performance. Montfort's brands, starting with TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial, span multiple lending sectors and are therefore resilient in its diversification.

Private credit is an attractive asset class of privately negotiated debt financing from non-bank lenders like Montfort's group of companies. Montfort is committed to building a family of private credit brands that delivers private credit to diversified market segments. It offers equity investors access to an early stage private credit manager growth opportunity that was not easily accessible in the past. Plus, unlike private company peers, as a publicly traded company Montfort offers:

TIMIA also announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Under the terms of the Agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN $48,000 for the 12-month campaign, payable in cash in installments of $4,000 per month. All payments will be from existing working capital. INN and the Company at arm's length and INN has no interest in the Company's securities.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of speciality private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform. These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the change of name of the Company, the Company's new trading symbols and the timing of the change of name and trading symbols, the completion of future acquisitions and the future growth of the Company, the development of private credit brands, and the benefits of the Company's agreement with INN. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to: the conditions of the proposed acquisitions not being satisfied; that the Company's proposed acquisitions will not be completed; that the Company's change of name will not have the benefits anticipated, that the targets of the Company's proposed acquisitions will not achieve their growth and profitability objectives; the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve complete the proposed transaction and achieve its objectives; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: PLEASE CONTACT: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets, Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]