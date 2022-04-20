TIMIA Capital Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

For the four months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended November 30, 2020, the Company had the following highlights:

Record revenue of $5.1 million , an increase of 190% or $3.3 million compared to the three months ended November 30, 2020 ,

Interest income from investments of $4.0 million , an increase of 300% or $3.0 million , compared to the three months ended November 30, 2020 . This increase reflects the acquisition of Pivot,

Record net income of $1.4 million , an increase of 119%, or $0.8 million , compared to the prior year period. Net income, excluding one-time acquisition costs, was $1.6 million ,

Income from transaction and other fees increased from $0.1 million to $0.5 million , reflecting the acquisition of Pivot.

Fiscal Year 2021

For the thirteen months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the twelve months ended November 30, 2020, the Company had the following highlights:

Record revenue of $9.7 million , an increase of 60% or $3.6 million , compared to the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 ,

Interest income from investments increased 87%, or $3.6 million , to $7.6 million for the thirteen-month period. This increase is primarily driven by the acquisition of Pivot,

Income from transaction and other fees increased 214%, or $0.6 million , to $0.9 million for the thirteen-month period ending due to the acquisition of Pivot,

Income from settlements of loans was $1.0 million , compared to $1.7 million reflecting less portfolio exits in the current period compared to prior year,

Net income increased 28%, or $0.5 million , to $2.4 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior year. Net income, excluding one-time acquisition costs of $272,136 , was $2.7 million ,

Total loans receivable increased $78.9 million to $106.1 million from $27.2 million at November 30, 2020 due to growth and the loan portfolio acquired in the Pivot acquisition,

Total assets increased by 198% to $124.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $41.9 million at November 30, 2020 . This increase was largely driven by the acquisition of Pivot which contributed total loans receivable of $66.0 million on the date of acquisition.

"2021 was a transformative year for TIMIA with the acquisition of Pivot Financial and the continued robust growth in our technology lending business," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "We delivered record revenue and record net income and more than doubled our assets under management during the year. The Company also delivered positive net income attributable to common shareholders in the fourth quarter for the first time. Although we are entering an increasing interest rate environment the outlook for our markets continues to be very positive and we expect the growth trends to continue. Moving forward we are focused on identifying additional opportunities to leverage our scalable fintech loan origination platform."

Detailed Financial Review

The Company utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital technology lending which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada.

TIMIA Capital technology loan portfolio includes 29 unique deals with an aggregate facility size of $72.4 million. Current disbursements extended under those facilities total $37.8 million. Pivot's term loan portfolio has 13 unique deals with an aggregate loans receivable of $60.8 million. The most significant investment is a loan due from a related party in the amount of $43.3 million. Pivot's factored finance facilities portfolio includes 18 finance facilities with total disbursements of $4.1 million.

During fiscal 2021, the Company has noted an increase in both equity financings and merger and acquisitions activity. This has impacted both the existing portfolio in terms of loan buyouts and financings, as well as loan originations via increased competition in the marketplace.

Total consolidated revenue for the thirteen months ended December 31, 2021, increased $3.6 million or 60% from $6.1 million to $9.7 million.

Interest income for the 13 months ended December 31, 2021, was a record $7.6 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior 12 months ended November 30, 2020; income from transaction and other fees was $0.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $0.3 million in the prior fiscal year, resulting in a record total revenue of $9.7 million. Income from the settlement of loans and performance fee income was $1.2 million down from $1.7 million in the prior year.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, TIMIA benefited from increased payments (combined principal and interest) as a result of the strong revenue growth of its underlying portfolio. At the same time, the Company increased its investments in infrastructure, including key staff and brand awareness, along with the acquisition of Pivot in the fourth quarter.

Total expenses for the 13 months ended December 31, 2021, were $6.7 million compared with $4.1 million for the prior year. The majority of the increase in expenses reflect TIMIA's acquisition of Pivot as well as investment in infrastructure.

During the thirteen months ended December 31, 2021, the Company posted comprehensive income of $2.0 million compared with comprehensive income of $1.4 million for the last fiscal year. The year over year change is due to the increase in foreign currency translation adjustment.

As posted in the Company's MD&A, please see the table below reflecting the progression of the attribution of income (loss) between the shareholders of the Company and non-controlling interests over the last eight quarters.

As at December 31, 2021, the Company's cash balance was $9.3 million and working capital was $1.9 million compared to $12.9 million and $11.1 million respectively as at November 30, 2020.

In preparing the Company's consolidated financial statements for the 13 months ended December 31, 2021, the Company identified that its non-controlling interests in LP I and LP II do not meet the requirements under IFRS to be classified within equity because of the limited lives of the partnerships. As a result, the Company has improved presentation by reclassifying non-controlling interests to liabilities from equity. This reclassification does not affect net income (loss) or earnings per share.

NCIB

The Company also reports, pursuant to the Normal Course Issuer Bid announced February 24, 2021, for the purchase of up to 3.3 million common shares, it has cancelled an aggregate 1,309,000 commons shares (1,273,500 common shares in fiscal 2021) purchased through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and alternative trading systems at a weighted average price of $0.29 for a total consideration of $357,921.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders.

For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com .

For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com .

