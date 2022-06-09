TIMIA Capital Announces Grant of Incentive Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB:TIMCF), a leading innovator in specialty private credit, today announced the grant of 600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to independent members of the board of directors of the Company. Jan Lederman, Paul Geyer, Robert Napoli, Howard Atkinson, David Demers, and Thealzel Lee were each granted 100,000 RSUs. The RSUs will vest one year from the grant date and have a two-year term.

The grant of RSUs is subject to TSX Venture approval.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company democratizes private credit for investors by offering a broad range of speciality private credit opportunities with transparency and efficiency, facilitated by the Company's proprietary technology platform. These high-yield loan opportunities are delivered through operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com .

