TIMIA Capital Announces Date of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTC: TIMCF) today announced that its Annual General and Special Meeting will be held on October 27, at 10:00am, at Suite 835 – 1100 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC. The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 21, 2021.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation has developed a proprietary loan origination platform that services private market, high-yield loan opportunities, thereby earning recurring fees and a share of the profit. While focusing on the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment, TIMIA's automated loan origination system is applicable to multiple technology sectors, it creates scalable and profitable growth for TIMIA's stakeholders. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE TIMIA Capital Corp.

For further information: Darren Seed, Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications, Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, TIMIA Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.timiacapital.com/

