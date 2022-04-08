TIMIA Announces $6.3 million in Subscription Agreements for Third Limited Partnership

~LP III is TIMIA's first limited partnership to be available through FundSERV~

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSXV: TCA) (OTCQB: TIMCF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced it has received approximately $6.3 million (US$5 million) in subscription agreements towards its third Limited Partnership ("LP III").

LP III builds on the successful closing of the first limited partnership ("LP I") in 2019 which raised $18.4 million and the second limited partnership ("LP II") which raised $21.6 million. TIMIA will have approximately $6.3 million of new capital to invest in software-as-a-service ("SaaS") companies in North America. LP III is denominated in US dollars, reflecting the intention to invest a majority of proceeds into US based recurring revenue technology companies with loan terms generally varying from 2 to 6 years.

"The world of private credit as an alternative asset class has largely been reserved for institutional investors," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "With our third limited partnership we have made investments in private credit available to accredited investors through approved dealers on FundSERV Inc. and directly through Belco Private Capital Inc. We have been very successful at deploying the capital of our previous two limited partnerships. The LP structure has allowed us to materially grow TIMIA's technology lending division through investments in growing SaaS companies. We are able to provide growth capital to tech entrepreneurs while offering the opportunity for superior returns to accredited investors. Our technology lending experienced considerable growth in 2021 and we look to continue that trajectory throughout 2022."

LP III Transaction Highlights:

TIMIA Capital III Preferred Return Fund Trust is available directly through Belco Private Capital Inc. the exempt market dealer of the Trust, as well as IIROC and other approved dealers on FundSERV,

Denominated in US dollars, the primary business of the Trust is to invest in units of LP III,

Accretive to the Company with no dilution to the shareholders,

TIMIA will receive a 1.5% servicing fee to manage LP III as its general partner,

TIMIA will receive a performance fee based upon the profit of LP III for the life of the fund, subject to investors achieving their preferred return first, and

Open to follow-on closes on a continuous basis to a maximum of $50 million .

TIMIA is continuously seeking new and exciting investment opportunities in the software as a service or SaaS industry. Under TIMIA's revenue-based financing model, TIMIA advances capital to SaaS businesses with recurring revenue streams allowing the portfolio company to make monthly payments, which are a combination of principal and interest, to TIMIA with a repayment schedule sculpted to the portfolio company's revenue streams. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early. TIMIA expects to make further investments in the coming months, in the pursuit of its business model, which is to earn a combination of monthly payments and periodic gains on investments.

FundSERV

TIMIA Capital III Preferred Return Fund Mutual Fund Trust

FundSERV Codes

Series Purpose Code Preferred Return Minimum Class 1 Series A Institutional Accounts BEL 1310 10% $250,000 USD Class 1 Series C Commission Accounts BEL 1312 8% $25,000 USD Class 1 Series F Fee Accounts BEL 1314 9% $25,000 USD

TIMIA has developed a proprietary, scalable, technology-driven fintech platform to originate investments and earn higher risk-adjusted returns. The Company is driving growth by identifying revenue producing SaaS growth companies for investment by TIMIA's LP II through non-dilutive investment facilities.

The Company invites organizations seeking innovative and non-dilutive financing to register through TIMIA's fintech platform. Under revenue-based and asset-based origination models, TIMIA matches non-dilutive capital to SaaS businesses with recurring revenue streams, allowing the company to make monthly payments, made up of a combination of principal and interest, with a repayment schedule sculpted to its revenue streams. The amounts advanced are secured and may be repaid early.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

The Company utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Corporation deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. For more information about TIMIA and SaaS lending, please visit www.timiacapital.com . For more information about specialized private credit and Pivot please visit: www.pivotfinancial.com

