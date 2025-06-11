TIME UNVEILS ITS MASSIVE RENOVATION FOR MONTREAL'S F1 WEEKEND WITH STAR-STUDDED 23rd ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - After 23 years as the heartbeat of Montreal's nightlife, TIME is back, bolder and more breathtaking than ever. Following a 6-month renovation the iconic venue is ready to take center stage once again during Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend, with a lineup of elite events that promise to redefine glamour, spectacle, and sound.

From the same team that helped put Montreal nightlife on the global map, TIME ushers in a new era of elevated experiences—starting with a three-night celebration that will make jaws drop and dance floors erupt.

THE LINEUP: A WEEKEND FIT FOR LEGENDS

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

"TIME 23rd Anniversary"

A dazzling live performance by international superstar GIMS, presented by Belvedere Vodka. A night of music, fashion, and fierce energy to toast 23 unforgettable years.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

"UNANNOUNCED EVENT"

Details remain under wraps, but guests are urged to dress to kill and prepare for the unexpected. Think mystery, magic, and moments that will be talked about all summer long.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

"DOM PÉRIGNON PARTY"

A once-in-a-lifetime Dom Perignon Party and DJ set with Montreal's national treasure The Legend Guy Laliberté, the visionary behind Cirque du Soleil. Expect champagne, stardust, and a sonic journey that defies gravity.

THE NEW ERA: TIME & JARDIN AZUL

With its 7500 sq ft of reimagined interior space, TIME now boasts state-of-the-art lighting, sound design, and an immersive atmosphere blending modern elegance with downtown edge. It's not just a venue—it's an experience.

Outside, the brand-new JARDIN AZUL debuts: a 3500 sq ft open-air oasis draped in Mediterranean charm, complete with baby blue lounges, a refined culinary menu, and a vibe worthy of its name. From golden hour cocktails to late-night rendezvous, JARDIN AZUL is where Montreal's most glamorous will gather under the stars.

A LEGACY OF LUXURY

Over the past two decades, TIME has become the sanctuary of the A-list, hosting everyone from Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lady Gaga to Drake, The Weeknd, and Gigi Hadid. A favorite during the Grand Prix and beyond, TIME continues to raise the bar on what it means to party in style.

"TIME has never been about just nightlife—it's about creating moments that live forever," says management. "And this Grand Prix weekend, we're making history again."

ABOUT TIME

Founded in 2002, TIME SUPPER CLUB is Montreal's original high-concept nightlife and fine dining destination. Known for fusing luxury with culture, and music with culinary excellence, TIME continues to lead the evolution of nightlife in Canada and beyond.

