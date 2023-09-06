Canderel launches Road to Net-Zero, a comprehensive approach to decarbonizing the built environment.

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canderel is proud to present Road to Net-Zero (RNZ), its service offering responding to the increasing demand for owners to decarbonize their buildings. RNZ provides landlords and asset managers strategic support and implementation on their net-zero journey, an all-encompassing decarbonization solution. Backed by its real-time monitoring capabilities, Canderel's expertise in asset management, engineering, sustainability, and project execution is supported by a consortium of best-in-class specialists, making RNZ a truly distinctive offering.

As the global shift towards sustainability continues gaining momentum, building owners who fail to decarbonize their assets will face increased vacancy rates and escalating operating costs. However, decarbonizing is not solely a matter of compliance but a strategic choice that holds tangible benefits.

The time to act is now. Decarbonizing a building can be a daunting task; consequently, RNZ will allow Canderel to orchestrate projects for building owners and landlords who value an action-oriented approach to decarbonizing their properties. In a space where decarbonization services predominately address isolated challenges within the journey, Canderel's ability to amalgamate the key players required to efficiently evaluate, plan, execute, manage, and monitor these projects constitutes RNZ as a unique and specialized offer.

RNZ helps building owners and asset managers take the proper steps toward decarbonization while reducing costs, increasing property value, and strengthening the corporate image. The marketplace is becoming increasingly conscious of environmental impact. Decarbonizing is not just a path to sustainability; it's a pathway to business success and long-term resilience. RNZ will address all the needs of owners and asset managers throughout their decarbonization journeys.

"We wear the landlord's hat and understand the challenges owners must face to decarbonize their buildings." says Brett Miller, CEO of Canderel. "This perspective gives us the know-how to maximize owner value through decarbonization."

Every building is unique, and RNZ takes a customized approach to delivering a tailored transition plan for each asset to ensure successful implementation with a focus on value enhancement. Our holistic solution supports the entire retrofit lifecycle, from assessment to project management, planning for the strategic investment of capital through to real-time optimization and monitoring.

RNZ is set for an official launch on September 6th. A selected few of Canderel's clients in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto and Ottawa have already benefitted from RNZ's value offer and are accelerating their journey to net-zero. RNZ is the end-to-end decarbonization service for Canderel clients to reach sustainable growth by acting rather than promising.

About Canderel

Canderel is one of Canada's largest privately held real estate companies. It was founded in 1975 by Jonathan Weiner and has since grown from its base in Montréal to seven offices across Canada. Canderel owns and manages a real estate portfolio of more than 25 million square feet in Canada's seven major markets – Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Its 650 real estate professionals have executed more than $20 billion in acquisitions, developments, and management projects.

