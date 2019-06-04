TimberWest Releases 2018 Sustainability Report with 20 Key Achievements Across Four Focus Areas

NANAIMO, BC, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - TimberWest Forest Corporation today released its 2018 Sustainability Progress Report detailing major achievements in the four focus areas of safety, environmental leadership, First Nations partnerships and community support.

Key highlights from the 2018 report include:

The first forest company globally to obtain certification with the Carbon Trust across the entire supply chain carbon footprint

6.5 million seedlings planted in 2018

800,000 juvenile salmon released from hatcheries on TimberWest land

$500,000 donated to more than 100 environmental initiatives and local communities

donated to more than 100 environmental initiatives and local communities $200,000 in scholarships and training to support First Nations education initiatives

in scholarships and training to support First Nations education initiatives 24% reduction in on-site harvest residual burning

The Report also outlines the 2019 commitments, which will be led by Mosaic Forest Management, the timberland manager for TimberWest and Island Timberlands.

"We constantly seek to improve our performance on key sustainability metrics across our lands, and in the communities where we live and work. It's explicitly embedded in our Values, it guides our decisions, and defines how we measure success," said Jeff Zweig, President & CEO of Mosaic Forest Management.

As part of the sustainability benchmarking, TimberWest's performance is reviewed and certified by six independent national and international bodies, including the Sustainable Forest Initiative®, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, BC Forest Safety Council, ISO 14001 and the Carbon Trust.

Read the full report online at https://www.mosaicforests.com/2018-sustainability-report

About Mosaic Forest Management

In November 2018, TimberWest and Island Timberlands affiliated under the management of Mosaic to pursue a range of economic, social and environmental benefits. The affiliated companies have operated on Vancouver Island for over a century employing several thousand hard-working British Columbians directly and through long-standing relationships with contractors. Mosaic directly employs engineers, foresters, biologists, hydrologists, geo-scientists, and data specialists among others in an effort to achieve the best sustainability outcomes from the working forest.

