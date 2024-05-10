TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that nearly $18.8 million was raised through the sales of Smile Cookies this year, supporting over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States.

"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to every Tims guest who supported our annual Smile Cookie campaign this year. Through your generosity and support, we're collectively making a big impact for more than 600 charities and community groups," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"I'd also like to send a big thank you to Tims restaurant owners, their team members and volunteers who hand-decorated millions upon millions of Smile Cookies over the course of seven days. A lot of hard work went into raising such an incredible amount through Smile Cookies this year and it takes a dedicated team to make it happen!"

The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $129 million for charities and community groups, which are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

Rhonda Pardy and Greg Crisanti, Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Dauphin, Man., sold the most Smile Cookies this year: over 43,500 in seven days! With just over 8,000 residents in Dauphin, that's about five Smile Cookies each for everyone in town! The proceeds from the sales of Smile Cookies in Dauphin are being donated to the Smilezone Foundation.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.

