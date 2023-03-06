To crown the Roll Up Capitals of Canada , we crunched the numbers from last year's Roll Up To Win contest and identified the cities which won the most prizes per capita, including at least one major prize. Top honours went to Miramichi, N.B. – with a population of just under 18,000 – where two lucky guests each won an SUV!





TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today and through April 2, Tim Hortons guests across Canada can play the iconic Roll Up To Win contest with a chance to win cars, getaways, gift cards, millions of coffee and food prizes, and new this year, a daily $10,000 jackpot!

Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win starts TODAY and to celebrate, Tims is unveiling the Roll Up Capitals of Canada – with Miramichi, N.B. taking the top spot (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons guests can earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased at Tim Hortons – including select hot and cold beverages, breakfast items and NEW this year, lunch & dinner options like Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls – when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. Guests who place a mobile order on the Tim Hortons app will also receive an extra bonus Roll for their purchase! To qualify for the bonus roll, guests must have at least one eligible Roll Up To Win menu item in their cart when they complete their purchase.

To celebrate this year's Roll Up To Win contest, Tims is unveiling the Roll Up Capitals of Canada, with top honours going to Miramichi, N.B.!

To crown the Roll Up Capitals of Canada, we crunched the numbers from last year's Roll Up To Win contest and identified the cities which won the most prizes per capita, including at least one major prize. Coming in first was Miramichi, N.B. – with a population of just under 18,000 – where two lucky guests each won an SUV!

The other Roll Up Capitals across Canada based on last year's Roll Up To Win contest are: Gander, N.L., Summerside, P.E.I., Sydney, N.S., Gatineau, Que., Woodstock, Ont., Selkirk, Man., Moose Jaw, Sask., Lloydminster, Alta., and Langley, B.C.

Guests who won major prizes last year in Miramichi and Gatineau are featured in new TV commercials for this year's Roll Up To Win contest.

"Launching Roll Up To Win is one of our favourite times of the year because we know how much our guests love the thrill of revealing their Rolls after their daily trip to Tims," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"It's also fun to be shining a spotlight on the Roll Up Capitals where guests were big winners last year, and to be sharing the stories of some especially lucky guests in Miramichi and Gatineau in our new TV commercials. We're inviting Canadians to get Rolling starting today – your city or town could be one of the next Roll Up Capitals!"

Prizes available to be won during this year's Roll Up to Win contest include:

$10,000 in American Express® prepaid cards – 35 daily jackpot prizes to be won

2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline – 15 to be won

Universal Parks & Resorts 4-Day/3-Night Vacation for four at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort – 5 to be won

6 Night Vacation at any Hilton hotel – 10 to be won

JOURNIE $1,000 Gas Gift Card – 10 to be won

Xbox Series S Console – 40 to be won

The Bay $100 e-Gift Card – 50 to be won

Free Movies for a Year with Cineplex® - 150 to be won

2 Night Weekend Getaway at any Hilton hotel – 150 to be won

Benchmark 20V Max Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Kit – 250 to be won

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – 250 to be won

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Smartphone – 250 to be won

Chilly Moose 25L Ice Box Cooler – 300 to be won

$300 PKG Carry Goods Sitewide Gift Card – 300 to be won

Skullcandy SLYR® Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – 500 to be won

Skullcandy Dime® 2 True Wireless Earbuds – 500 to be won

Home Hardware $100 eGift Card – 750 to be won

Parks Canada Family/Group Discovery Pass – 750 to be won

$100 Rakuten Cash Back - 1,000 to be won

1-Year Subscription to The Athletic – 1,000 to be won

$100 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

6 Months of $0 Voilà Delivery or Pickup Fee Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

$10 Off a Tim Hortons Product at Voila.ca Digital Code – 1,000 to be won

$10 Off at M&M Food Market Voucher – 2,500 to be won

$50 Rakuten Cash Back – 4,000 to be won

$5 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,000 to be won

$40 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,500 to be won

Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 4,500 to be won 3-Month Spotify Premium Subscription –6,673 to be won

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Card – 10,000 to be won

$25 Rakuten Cash Back – 20,000 to be won

$25 Tim Card – 45,000 to be won

– 45,000 to be won 4-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 50,000 to be won

The Bay $10 Promotional e-Gift Card - 100,000 to be won

$50 Off at ChillyMoose.ca – 100,000 to be won

$5 Off on the Cineplex Store® - 100,000 to be won

$10 Rakuten Cash Back – 100,000 to be won

Rakuten Cash Back – 100,000 to be won SN Now 6-month Standard Subscription – 100,000 to be won

SN Now 6-month Premium Subscription – 100,000 to be won

6-Month Subscription to the SXM App – 200,000 to be won

14-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 250,000 to be won

50% off Tim Hortons Collection on PKGShop.com – 300,000 to be won

3-Month Subscription to The Athletic – 300,000 to be won

$15 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 300,000 to be won

5¢/L discount on your next 100L of gas with Journie Rewards – 500,000 to be won

$10 off your Voilà Grocery Order Digital Code – 500,000 to be won

Tims Donut prizes – more than 1.7 million to be won

Tims Rewards points prizes – over 4 million prizes to be won

Tims Coffee prizes – more than 11 million to be won

For the full list of prizes and details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca. Roll Up To Win kicks off in Canada today and runs through April 2. All Rolls must be revealed by April 9. Guests must be using the latest version of the Tim Hortons mobile app (version 7.0.63 or higher) to reveal their Rolls on their mobile device. Guests can also reveal their Rolls at rolluptowin.ca

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

