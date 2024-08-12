TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting today and through Aug. 18, Tim Hortons restaurants across Alberta will be offering guests a fundraising donut for $2 with 100% of the proceeds, excluding taxes, being donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

"Local Tim Hortons restaurant owners have been donating food and beverages to first responders and evacuation centres since the heartbreaking wildfires first broke out in Jasper, and right across Alberta, Tims owners have wanted to lend their support," said Jason Gash, General Manager of Western Canada for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons restaurants across Alberta launch fundraising donut starting today through Aug. 18, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"The Tim Hortons brand has always been rooted in supporting communities and we're so proud of how guests rally with us during our charitable campaigns so we can support important causes together. We invite Albertans to join us today through Aug. 18 so we can all continue to raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross."

Donations can also be made online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will match every dollar donated by Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal.

"We are very grateful for the generosity of Tim Hortons and its customers," said Amy Avis, Chief of Emergencies, Canadian Red Cross.

"The needs of the people impacted by the wildfires that destroyed many parts of the Jasper area will continue to emerge in the weeks and months ahead. The Red Cross is committed to working with the community of Jasper, Indigenous leadership, and all levels of government to help individuals and families as they recover."

