TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Let's wish a big happy birthday to Canada's beloved Timbits!

Tim Hortons is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the launch of Timbits back in 1976 with a special limited-edition 50-pack Timbits box that will start rolling out to restaurants across Canada in the days ahead.

Tim Hortons® Timbits® are turning 50! Tims® is celebrating the milestone with a limited-edition 50-pack Timbits box (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Fifty years ago, a little bite-sized donut started something much bigger than anyone could have imagined. From being passed around the car during a road trip, to being shared in the stands at the hockey rink, or on the field after a fun soccer game, Timbits became a treat that Canadians enjoyed together during special moments with family and friends," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"Having Timbits at the heart of special moments is something we're incredibly proud of and we look forward to carrying forward the tradition for the next 50 years."

While Timbits have been around for half a century, they continue to be incredibly popular – in fact, more Timbits were sold across Canada in 2025 compared to any other year on record! The most popular classic Timbits flavour in Canada last year – and for several years running – was the Chocolate Glazed.

Over the course of 2025, Tims released two new flavours of Filled Timbits: Blueberry Cheesecake and Crème Brulée. Stay tuned for exciting news about more new Timbits flavours coming to a Tims near you later this year!

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]