The new Ryan's Signature Donut, available starting Monday at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, is a Maple Butter Glazed Donut that was developed in a collaboration with the Tims® innovation team and Ryan. It features a new soft and fluffy donut that's covered in a delicious new glaze and hand decorated with a drizzle of icing that's made with maple syrup.



Tims and Ryan also partnered with SickKids Foundation and Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps (Tims Camps) to create a lineup of fundraising T-shirts that will support both organizations. There are four designs to choose from, which were drawn by children who have received care from SickKids or attended Tims Camps.

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - First, we cracked eggs together. Now, we're drizzling donuts.

Tim Hortons and Ryan Reynolds are rolling out a second collaboration and this time, it's for Ryan's Signature Donut.

Tim Hortons® launching its second collab with Ryan Reynolds, this time on a new Ryan’s Signature Donut (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons® launching its second collab with Ryan Reynolds, this time on a new Ryan’s Signature Donut (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons® launching its second collab with Ryan Reynolds, this time on a new Ryan’s Signature Donut (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Following the success of the Ryan's Scrambled Eggs breakfast box, Ryan's Signature Donut is another brand new innovation for Tims guests to enjoy. Ryan's Signature Donut features a new soft and fluffy donut recipe, coated in a rich buttery glaze and hand-finished with a drizzle of icing that's made with maple syrup.

"After the rip-roaring success of our scrambled eggs, Tims asked me for follow up ideas. Almost every idea I pitched involved salmon and they never really sparked to those, so we settled on a Maple Butter Glazed Donut. It's incredibly delicious and I am so excited for Canadians to try it. If this goes well, get ready for salmon!" said Reynolds.

A new teaser and upcoming TV commercial for Ryan's Signature Donut offer a peek 70 years into the future when Ryan is still known for inventing the iconic Maple Butter Glazed Donut with Tims.

"After the huge success of Ryan's Scrambled Eggs breakfast boxes – which was a new product we launched for Tims guests in collaboration with Ryan – we wanted to do something similar with Ryan's Signature Donut, and create something new from scratch that would be uniquely Tims," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"The Maple Butter Glazed Donut starts with a new donut recipe – the donut is pillowy soft and tastes amazing. We also developed a new donut glaze for this collaboration and a new icing that's made with maple syrup. Ryan's Signature Donut has an iconically Canadian flavour that Ryan loves, that we love, and that guests are going to love."

Tim Hortons and Ryan are also supporting two organizations dedicated to helping young people across Canada. In partnership with SickKids Foundation and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps (Tims Camps), Tims is launching a limited-edition collection of fundraising T-shirts featuring artwork created by children who have received care at SickKids or attended Tims Camps. Four designs are available, with one T-shirt sold at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and all four available online at timshop.ca. Proceeds will support both organizations and their work helping young people build brighter futures.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About SickKids Foundation

SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and has raised more than $3 billion since 1972. Thanks to the generosity of the community, it is the largest charitable funder of child health care, research and learning in Canada. This incredible philanthropy has helped fuel advancements in paediatric health and contributed to SickKids' Newsweek ranking as the top specialized paediatric hospital in the world. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealtheFuture.ca.

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 by Ron Joyce to honor his late friend Tim Horton. For over 50 years, Tims Camps has been a leader in youth development programming, helping young people from underserved communities gain the skills and confidence to rewrite their stories for a brighter future. Through experiences both at camp and in the classroom, youth build resilience, leadership, and responsibility, empowering them to thrive in school, work, and life. Across North America, Tims Camps has provided life-changing experiences to nearly 350,000 youth--at no cost to them or their families. This is made possible through the generosity of Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners, guests, corporate sponsors, donors, and community partners.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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