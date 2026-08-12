Tim Hortons® invites guests to celebrate Back to Hogwarts with Harry Potter™ inspired menu items, merch, limited-edition packaging and more - available now

"Harry Potter has been a beloved part of so many of our guests' lives for decades and we couldn't be more excited for Canadians to discover the wizarding world at Tims restaurants," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're exclusively bringing the magic of Harry Potter to QSR in Canada in true Tims fashion -- from donuts inspired by each Hogwarts House, to a Golden Snitch Timbit® and Timbit holder, spellbinding Patronus and Forbidden Forest inspired drinks, and limited-edition merch that guests will want to collect and share."

Here's a look at the Harry Potter magic available now at your local Tims:

Show your House Pride with Hogwarts House Donuts

Guests can choose the Gryffindor Strawberry Cheesecake Donut, the Slytherin Chocolate Pistachio Donut, the Ravenclaw Blueberry Donut, or the Hufflepuff Lemon Meringue Donut. Plus, everyone can enjoy Golden Snitch Caramel Timbits® and order them in a limited-edition Golden Snitch Timbits Holder.

Reveal Patronuses on a temperature-activated, colour-changing cup

Order Patronus Sparkling QuenchersTM or a Forbidden Forest Iced Tea Quenchers and it will be served in a limited-edition cup that reveals a trail of Patronuses when it's filled with its cold Quenchers. Patronus Sparkling Quenchers can also be customized with lemonade, protein dairy beverage, or frozen. Forbidden Forest Iced Tea Quenchers will be available at participating Tims restaurants where fountain beverages are served.

Collectable Harry Potter x Tim Hortons merchandise

In addition to the Golden Snitch Timbits Holder, Harry Potter fans can pick up a colour-changing Stir Wand, which is activated by cold beverages and turns blue to resemble the Patronus Charm. Participating Tims restaurants will also carry gift cards with a limited-edition Harry Potter "25 Years of Magic" design.

Harry Potter Trivia Night

On Aug. 28, participating Tim Hortons restaurants will host a Harry Potter Trivia Night to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film and the kickoff of the annual Back to Hogwarts celebration.

Tims RewardsTM members can win a trip to London, England

From Aug. 17 to Sept. 6, guests who place an order at a Tims restaurant and scan for Tims Rewards, in the Tim Hortons app, or on TimShop.ca will be entered into a contest with a chance to win one of two grand prizes, each consisting of a magical Harry Potter VIP experience for two in London, England. Visit www.timhortons.ca/harrypotter for more details and more contest information.

Harry Potter x Tim Hortons packaging that celebrates the magical world of Harry Potter

While supplies last, guests at participating Tims restaurants will be served select items in limited-edition Harry Potter x Tim Hortons single-item donut boxes, multi-pack donut boxes, 10-pack and 20-pack Timbits boxes, and cold beverage cups. More than just being visually stunning, the packaging is full of easter eggs for Harry Potter fans.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About The Harry Potter Franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25)

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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