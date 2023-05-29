After growing up with daily Tims Runs in Mississauga, Ont. , with her family, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her brother, Vishwaa, will star in a Tim Hortons commercial featuring Dream Cookies, which will air starting next month.





, with her family, and her brother, Vishwaa, will star in a Tim Hortons commercial featuring Dream Cookies, which will air starting next month. Tim Hortons NEW Dream Cookies offer an elevated cookie experience and are the perfect treat to celebrate the everyday.





Dream Cookies offer an elevated cookie experience and are the perfect treat to celebrate the everyday. Dream Cookies will be available in three flavours at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting on June 21 . The delicious lineup of Dream Cookies flavours will be revealed next month.

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons, along with Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, are excited to announce a partnership to launch the new Dream Cookies platform, which will be available at Tims restaurants across Canada starting on June 21.

Dream Cookies are soft and chewy, packed with delectable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day. Dream Cookies are a new elevated cookie experience at your local Tims and make for the perfect treat to celebrate both the everyday and special occasions with friends and family all summer long.

Tim Hortons partnering with Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to launch Dream Cookies, available in three flavours starting June 21 (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Maitreyi is best known for her leading role in the global hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever" and stars in the new Tim Hortons Dream Cookies TV commercial, which will begin airing starting next month. Maitreyi filmed the commercial alongside her brother, Vishwaa, reflecting their love of Tim Hortons and their excitement for the new Dream Cookie lineup.

"I've always loved Tim Hortons and Tims cookies were something my family always shared together so I'm super excited to be helping introduce Dream Cookies to Canadians," says Maitreyi.

"I tweeted last year that I'd missed Tims while I was away from home and that led to a super fun experience visiting the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto with my brother and mom. We all got to have a sneak peek of the Dream Cookies recipes that were still being developed. I was already obsessed with the cookies at Tims, but these Dream Cookies are just beyond."

"We're really proud to have a true Tims fan in Maitreyi joining us in introducing Dream Cookies to Canadians," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Cookies have always been a classic menu item at Tims but our Dream Cookies elevate and reinvent the category for us. They're a delicious treat to celebrate your everyday and share with friends and family. We can't wait for everyone to try them."

The delicious lineup of Dream Cookies flavours will be revealed next month.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]