Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup Featuring Headliners The Strumbellas and Serena Ryder
May 24, 2022, 07:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival returns June 24-26 with free concerts from headliners The Strumbellas and Serena Ryder. The all-Canadian lineup includes performances from special guests Frown Line, Stoby, Rebelle and Steve Neville.
Festival highlights also include:
- Success Dragon Lion Dance
- Chinese Canadian Children's Choir of Canada
- RCAF Pipes and Drums
- 100th Regiment of Foot
- "Disco Dancing Dragon" a painting by local artists Debbie Rattcliffe
- Park offerings scavenger hunt from local Francophone multi-disciplinary artist Coblou
- and a miniature festival from LEGO artist Matthew Ready.
Spectators can enjoy non-stop dragon boat racing, the festival's popular multi-sport paddling event, Ottawa Wa'a, featuring OC1's, SUP's, SurfSki's, 1X's, C-1's, and K-1's and the showcase of a two-person dragon boat called the DragonFly in a first ever exhibition race.
The festival is looking forward to the return of the races, free concerts, fantastic festival food and welcoming teams, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and supporters back to Mooney's Bay beach this summer.
Additional event details:
|
Friday, June 24
|
Saturday, June 25
|
HILLSIDE STAGE
|
HILLSIDE STAGE
|
PADDLERS PARADISE
SOURCE Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival
For further information: Please contact: Antony Cooper | Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival | [email protected] | 613-238-7711x221
