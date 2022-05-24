Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup Featuring Headliners The Strumbellas and Serena Ryder

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival returns June 24-26 with free concerts from headliners The Strumbellas and Serena Ryder. The all-Canadian lineup includes performances from special guests Frown Line, Stoby, Rebelle and Steve Neville.

For more event information please visit:  https://dragonboat.net/
Serena Ryder headline June 25 at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival with special guests Rebelle and Steve Neville. (CNW Group/Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival)
The Strumbellas headline June 24 at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival with special guests Frown Line and Stoby. (CNW Group/Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival)
TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL UNVEILS 2022 LINEUP FEATURING HEADLINERS THE STRUMBELLAS AND SERENA RYDER (CNW Group/Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival)
Festival highlights also include

  • Success Dragon Lion Dance
  • Chinese Canadian Children's Choir of Canada
  • RCAF Pipes and Drums
  • 100th Regiment of Foot
  • "Disco Dancing Dragon" a painting by local artists Debbie Rattcliffe
  • Park offerings scavenger hunt from local Francophone multi-disciplinary artist Coblou
  • and a miniature festival from LEGO artist Matthew Ready.

Spectators can enjoy non-stop dragon boat racing, the festival's popular multi-sport paddling event, Ottawa Wa'a, featuring OC1's, SUP's, SurfSki's, 1X's, C-1's, and K-1's and the showcase of a two-person dragon boat called the DragonFly in a first ever exhibition race.

The festival is looking forward to the return of the races, free concerts, fantastic festival food and welcoming teams, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and supporters back to Mooney's Bay beach this summer.

Additional event details: 

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25


HILLSIDE STAGE       

  • THE STRUMBELLAS 9:30 PM
  • FROWN LINE 8:00 PM
  • STOBY 6:30 PM

HILLSIDE STAGE

  • SERENA RYDER 9:30 PM
  • REBELLE 8:00 PM
  • STEVE NEVILLE 6:30 PM

PADDLERS PARADISE

  • CHINESE CANADIAN CHILDREN'S CHOIR OF CANADA 7:00 PM
  • SUCCESS DRAGON LION DANCERS 6:50 PM
  • RCAF PIPES AND DRUMS 6:45 PM

For further information: Please contact: Antony Cooper | Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival | [email protected] | 613-238-7711x221

