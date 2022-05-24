Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup Featuring Headliners The Strumbellas and Serena Ryder

Festival highlights also include:

Success Dragon Lion Dance

Chinese Canadian Children's Choir of Canada

RCAF Pipes and Drums

100th Regiment of Foot

"Disco Dancing Dragon" a painting by local artists Debbie Rattcliffe

Park offerings scavenger hunt from local Francophone multi-disciplinary artist Coblou

and a miniature festival from LEGO artist Matthew Ready .

Spectators can enjoy non-stop dragon boat racing, the festival's popular multi-sport paddling event, Ottawa Wa'a, featuring OC1's, SUP's, SurfSki's, 1X's, C-1's, and K-1's and the showcase of a two-person dragon boat called the DragonFly in a first ever exhibition race.

The festival is looking forward to the return of the races, free concerts, fantastic festival food and welcoming teams, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and supporters back to Mooney's Bay beach this summer.

Additional event details:

Friday, June 24 Saturday, June 25



HILLSIDE STAGE THE STRUMBELLAS 9:30 PM

FROWN LINE 8:00 PM

STOBY 6:30 PM HILLSIDE STAGE SERENA RYDER 9:30 PM

REBELLE 8:00 PM

STEVE NEVILLE 6:30 PM PADDLERS PARADISE CHINESE CANADIAN CHILDREN'S CHOIR OF CANADA 7:00 PM

SUCCESS DRAGON LION DANCERS 6:50 PM

RCAF PIPES AND DRUMS 6:45 PM



For further information: Antony Cooper | Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival | 613-238-7711x221