TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has proudly been fueling Canadian road trips since 1964 and with the long weekend ahead, Tims wanted to share a message that celebrates our country and what connects us.

Starting today, the new Tim Hortons campaign "The Canadian Dream" begins airing on TV and streaming online.

Tim Hortons launches new TV campaign celebrating the unspoken Canadian Dream featuring Canadians Kiefer Sutherland and singer-songwriter Bahamas

Narrated by acclaimed actor Kiefer Sutherland and set to music by singer-songwriter Bahamas, the campaign blends scenic imagery from across the country with a message about pride and connection.

"Tim Hortons is such an iconic Canadian brand. Having the chance to partner with them to share this message about Canadians for Canadians has been a special privilege," said Sutherland.

Developed in partnership with GUT Toronto, "The Canadian Dream" is available to stream on YouTube and will air during playoff hockey games this weekend.

"At a time when more and more Canadians are proudly flying our flag and reflecting on all the things that make our country special, we were thrilled to work with Kiefer on this campaign to celebrate the unspoken Canadian Dream that we share," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

