REGINA, SK, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting today across Saskatchewan and through Sunday, Dec. 11, Tim Hortons guests can share some holiday magic through the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign and support a local charity or community group and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

All week, 100 per cent of the proceeds from each $1.50 Holiday Smile Cookie will be donated to one of 16 local charities or community groups chosen by Tim Hortons owners in Saskatchewan and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons launches Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in Saskatchewan today through Dec. 11 with 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious white-chocolate chunk cookie with red and green sprinkles baked inside – and each is hand decorated with eyes and a smile made with white fondant.

"Tim Hortons has held an annual Smile Cookie campaign since 1996 to support local charities and community groups and has raised an incredible $92 million in its history, including a record-breaking $15 million this September. We know local charities and community groups can use some extra support during the holidays which is why we're thrilled to be running this Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in Saskatchewan this year," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"We're also thrilled that the Holiday Smile Cookie will support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which since 1974 have helped over 300,000 youth from underserved communities achieve their full potential."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

