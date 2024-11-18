Starting today until Nov. 24 , 100 per cent of the proceeds from each Holiday Smile Cookie sold will be donated to local charities and community groups across Canada , including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons second-annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is back today until Nov. 24 with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"Supporting communities is at the heart of the Tim Hortons brand and there's no better time than the holiday season for us to rally with guests, Tims restaurant owners and team members to spread kindness right across Canada," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"Since 1996, Canadians have shown incredible support for our iconic Smile Cookie program, which has now raised over $129 million for charities and community groups. Last year we launched the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign and it was an amazing success, raising $9.8 million. We're looking forward to serving Canadians millions of hand-decorated Holiday Smile Cookies starting today and together supporting over 400 local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

The mission for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is to provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth across Canada to help them reach their full potential. Over 320,000 youth have been supported through multi-year development programs in the foundation's 50-year history.

"We cannot thank Canadians enough for their support and generosity throughout Holiday Smile Cookie week! Each cookie holds the power to change the life of someone in your community," says Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, and Western Canada Restaurant Owner. "With 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, even the smallest bites make the biggest difference!"

Visit timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie to learn about the local charity or community group being supported in your region along with Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

