TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons Camp Day is returning on July 19 across Canada and in the United States!

Every Camp Day, 100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales at Tims restaurants are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential.

Tim Hortons Camp Day is July 19: Buy a hot or iced coffee at Tims on Camp Day and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Tims Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Starting today, Tims guests can support Tims Camps by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet for $3 or a Donation Badge available at restaurants for $2, with all proceeds donated to Tims Camps.

"For over 30 years, Camp Day has helped Tims Camps empower youth to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"I'm so proud of how our restaurant owners, their team members, and our guests rally together every Camp Day to make a difference – and together we're helped deliver a life-changing experience to over 315,000 youth. I encourage everyone to join us on July 19 and help us write a new chapter for deserving youth across the country."

Camp Day was kickstarted in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton Children's Camp in Tatamagouche, N.S. The initiative expanded across Tim Hortons restaurants in 1991. Tim Hortons, its restaurant owners and guests collectively raised over $12 million on Camp Day last year and a total of over $236 million has been raised since 1991.





How to support on Camp Day:

100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. It's a great day to size up your coffee order!

Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers or friends and family. A Tim Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners. Guests can also fill out a pre-order form in advance for Tim Hortons Take 12s so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together.

Starting today, Tims guests can start supporting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps by purchasing a newly designed Camp Day bracelet for $3 or a Donation Badge available at restaurants for $2, with net proceeds supporting Tims Camps

Round Up on the Tim Hortons mobile app to support Tims Camps. To round up your order to the nearest 10 cents, open your Tims app, tap on 'Community', and turn on the Round Up toggle. You can also ask a Tim Hortons team member to round up your order to the nearest dollar.

Guests will also be able to order a Camp Day donut at participating restaurants in Canada for $2, with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting Tims Camps.

Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Tims Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps was established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential. A leader in the youth development industry, Tims® Camps delivers high-impact, camp-based experiential learning to youth from low-income households between the ages of 12 and 16 – an important developmental window that shapes who they'll become as adults.

Through our multi-year Summer, School, and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in post-secondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.

