Tim Hortons and its Restaurant Owners in British Columbia to build or renovate 51 restaurants this year as part of national plan to invest $400 million to better serve guests

In British Columbia, eight new restaurants are opening this year and 43 locations are being renovated, including in Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Cloverdale, Coquitlam, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Ladysmith, Langford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Merritt, Nanaimo, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Penticton, Pitt Meadows, Prince George, Princeton, Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Sidney, Sparwood, Surrey, Vancouver, Vernon, Victoria, Whistler and Williams Lake. This represents a total investment of about $43 million into local communities.

Every dollar of these investments stays close to home. Building and renovating restaurants across the country creates meaningful, ongoing work for local and regional tradespeople – electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons, painters, tilers, mechanical companies, roofers, general contractors and more – in communities across every province.

Renovation and construction material for Tim Hortons restaurants are sourced through Canadian-owned businesses, with most items manufactured on Canadian soil. Our custom restaurant furniture is handcrafted in Montréal from 100% Canadian-sourced maple. Every piece of signage is designed, fabricated, and installed by Canadian suppliers. And restaurant artwork is conceived by Canadian artists, creatives and brought to life by Canadian makers.

"Tim Hortons was built in Canada by Canadians, and we are proud to continue investing in Canada to give our guests beautiful, modern restaurants to enjoy," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "These are Canadian families investing their own money in their own communities – and that's something we're proud of."

Renovations and New Builds Improve the Guest and Team Member Experience

Brighter, more beautiful restaurants: Guests want to visit and team members want to work in nice restaurants. With better lighting, layouts and design, renovated restaurants are more welcoming spaces for everyone.

Guests want to visit and team members want to work in nice restaurants. With better lighting, layouts and design, renovated restaurants are more welcoming spaces for everyone. Improved restaurant layouts: Better layouts allow team members to serve guests faster and more accurately.

Better layouts allow team members to serve guests faster and more accurately. Celebrating our Canadian heritage: As fixtures in communities for more than 60 years, it's important to reflect and celebrate Tims Canadian heritage and community connection. Canadiana and our commitment to supporting youth through Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is woven throughout the updated design.

As fixtures in communities for more than 60 years, it's important to reflect and celebrate Tims Canadian heritage and community connection. Canadiana and our commitment to supporting youth through Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is woven throughout the updated design. A standout baked goods showcase: Tim Hortons restaurants sell the most baked goods of any QSR in Canada. At the heart of each restaurant is a beautiful baked goods showcase that shows off our delicious donuts, cookies, Timbits, muffins and more.

Tim Hortons restaurants sell the most baked goods of any QSR in Canada. At the heart of each restaurant is a beautiful baked goods showcase that shows off our delicious donuts, cookies, Timbits, muffins and more. Improved digital ordering and pick up: Many guests choose to order using the mobile app or kiosk vs at the register. Renovated restaurants make it more clear how to order digitally on site or where to pick up mobile orders.

Many guests choose to order using the mobile app or kiosk vs at the register. Renovated restaurants make it more clear how to order digitally on site or where to pick up mobile orders. Upgraded kitchen equipment: To ensure that guests always have the best food and drinks, served hot and fresh, renovated restaurants upgrade key pieces of equipment.

2026 Renovations and New Restaurants in British Columbia*

Although Tim Hortons restaurants are already very convenient, in British Columbia local owners are planning to open eight new restaurants and renovate 43 in 2026, representing a total investment of about $43 million into local communities.



City New Builds Abbotsford Burnaby Kelowna Maple Ridge Merritt Princeton Surrey Vancouver Renovations Aldergrove Burnaby Chilliwack Cloverdale Coquitlam Fort St. John Kamloops Ladysmith Langford Langley Nanaimo New Westminster North Vancouver Penticton Pitt Meadows Prince George Salmon Arm Sicamous Sidney Sparwood Surrey Vancouver Vernon Victoria Whistler Williams Lake

*Best estimate as of May 2026

Nationally, 280 Canadian restaurant owners are investing in 400 renovations, with another 60 Canadian restaurant owners investing in 80 new locations.

2026 Tim Hortons Renovations and New Restaurants *

Province New Tim

Hortons

Restaurants Renovated Tim Hortons

Restaurants Total Alberta 17 49 66 British Columbia 8 43 51 Manitoba 3 10 13 New Brunswick 3 19 22 Newfoundland & Labrador 2 11 13 Nova Scotia 2 15 17 Northwest Territories 1 0 1 Nunavut 0 1 1 Ontario 26 188 214 PEI 1 1 2 Quebec 14 51 65 Saskatchewan 3 12 15 Total 80 400 480

*Current estimate as of May 2026

From St. John's to Victoria, Tim Hortons restaurants are woven into the fabric of Canadian life. With nearly 4,000 locations across Canada, Tims is more than where Canadians grab their morning Double-Double™ – it's also one of Canada's most significant economic engines and owners are proud to pour back into their communities.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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