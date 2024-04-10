Tim Coldwell and Wes Hall launch Enska Advisors Ltd., Canada's first Indigenous real estate advisory and project governance practice

The firm's "Fifty by 50" initiative addresses Canada's skilled trade shortage by using real estate supply chains to bring hope and opportunity to 50,000 youth by 2050.

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative, Founder and Executive Chairman of Kingsdale Advisors, long-time investor, philanthropist, and Dragon on Canada's Dragons' Den, has partnered with Tim Coldwell, a member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, professional engineer and visionary executive known for using business as a force for good.

Co-founders of Énska, Tim Coldwell and Wes Hall. The firm’s “Fifty by 50” initiative addresses Canada’s skilled trade shortage by using real estate supply chains to bring hope and opportunity to 50,000 youth by 2050. (CNW Group/Énska Advisors Ltd.)

Mr. Coldwell and Mr. Hall have founded Énska Advisors, Canada's first Indigenous real estate advisory and governance practice. The firm will serve First Nations, investment funds, family offices, institutions, nonprofits and all levels of government. Énska is capitalizing on the founder's track record of scaling businesses that contribute to a more-inclusive society.

"Énska, is the Mohawk word for one," said Tim Coldwell, president of Énska. "We chose this name because one person, one company or one project can start a movement and because we recognize that to make change, we need to do it together, as one. We exist to discover and deliver shared value, to make what matters and our vision is to use real estate to grow community wealth."

The firm has three primary service offerings

Real Estate Advisory - Site selection, project business case development, obtaining funding and developing supply chain strategies to reduce costs and maximize impact. Project Governance - Assembling high-performing teams and governing the project with visionary leaders who have executive presence and industry knowledge. Indigenous Capital - Accelerating economic self-determination by advising First Nations entering the real estate, construction or clean energy businesses.

"Tim is a recognized leader in project delivery and is one of the few Indigenous people in Canada who has experience scaling a national technical builder," said Wes Hall, Founder and Executive Chairman of WeShall Investments. "With his experience and drive, investors in real estate will have a specialized resource for increasing BIPOC participation in major capital projects."

The value proposition of the firm is simple. Énska reduces development costs while simultaneously delivering third-party verified social and environmental outcomes at zero premium cost. This allows the firm's clients to confidently report project benefits. "Doing the right thing often comes with a price tag," says Coldwell. "Énska plans and governs your project so there is no premium."

The firm works with clients to implement modern methods of construction to increase productivity and thereby reduce development costs. "Construction productivity has been decreasing at the rate of inflation for sixty years," says Coldwell. "Affordable housing would cost 25% less today if we could go back in time and build with the same productivity we had in the nineties."

Énska is a certified Indigenous business and a pending B-Corp.

For more information, please visit www.enska.ca.

SOURCE Énska Advisors Ltd.

For further information: Tim Coldwell, Phone#: +1 855 202 8959, Email: [email protected]