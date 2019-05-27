Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project - Public Comments Invited
May 27, 2019, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project, located 300 kilometres southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.
To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in Suncor Energy's summary of the project description.
As a next step, the Agency will post a decision on its website stating whether an environmental assessment is required. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have three more opportunities to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by June 16, 2019 to:
Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
301-10 Barters Hill
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1
Telephone: 709-725-2725
Email: CEAA.TiltCove.ACEE@canada.ca
Associated Links
- Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
- Basics of Environmental Assessment (Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency)
SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
For further information: Jaclyn Sauvé, Communications Advisor, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-998-4914, Jaclyn.Sauve@canada.ca
