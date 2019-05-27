Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project - Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project , located 300 kilometres southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in Suncor Energy's summary of the project description .

As a next step, the Agency will post a decision on its website stating whether an environmental assessment is required. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have three more opportunities to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by June 16, 2019 to:

Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

301-10 Barters Hill

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1C 6M1

Telephone: 709-725-2725

Email: CEAA.TiltCove.ACEE@canada.ca

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @CEAA_ACEE #TiltCoveExplorationDrilling

SOURCE Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

For further information: Jaclyn Sauvé, Communications Advisor, Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, 343-998-4914, Jaclyn.Sauve@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.ceaa.gc.ca/

