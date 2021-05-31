Tilray Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Inc., ("Tilray" or "the Company") (TSX: TLRY), and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Tilray to Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Tilray is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing.  A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft brew beverages. For more information visit: http://www.tilray.com/

