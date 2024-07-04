Tilbury Marine Jetty receives approval from the Government of Canada

SURREY, BC, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - FortisBC Holdings Inc (FortisBC) is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada has approved Tilbury Jetty Limited Partnership's Tilbury Marine Jetty (TMJ) project.

The TMJ project involves the construction of a jetty, or dock, on the south arm of the Fraser River. This facility will supply LNG bunkering vessels with refueling services in the Vancouver region. Strategically located adjacent to FortisBC's existing Tilbury LNG facility, the jetty will leverage the facility's production of LNG, which is less carbonintensive compared to the global average due to its use of hydroelectric power.

LNG reduces local air pollutants, this is especially important for ports and populated coastal areas. With about 3,100 ships calling on the Port of Vancouver each year, switching from conventional marine fuel to LNG marine fuel could remove 90 per cent of the particulate matter associated with marine shipping from the local airshed, according to a third-party study.

In 2022, FortisBC and Musqueam Indian Band (xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm) signed an agreement that will see both parties working in close collaboration as the Tilbury projects are developed. A shared goal of the agreement is to develop a world-leading LNG facility that provides mutual benefits for Musqueam and the region.

The TMJ will help create economic and employment opportunities for Delta, neighbouring communities and Indigenous communities.

We will continue to work closely with Indigenous groups and local communities on environmental mitigation, as well as explore opportunities for training, employment and contracting.

TMJ will now proceed with securing the necessary remaining approvals and permits and will work towards making a final investment decision for the project.

Quotes:

Roger Dall'Antonia, President and CEO of FortisBC – "We are excited to announce that the Government of Canada has approved the Tilbury Marine Jetty (TMJ) project. This significant milestone allows the project to move forward in its goal of reducing emissions in the marine industry and provide benefits to our local economy, including through our agreement with Musqueam."

FortisBC Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Holdings Inc. is also the direct parent company of FortisBC Energy Inc., a regulated utility operating in British Columbia.

