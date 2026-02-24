Tiger Gold Intersects Potential Feeder Zone Beneath Tesorito Mineral Resource with 16.9 m @ 2.3 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu, including 6 m @ 4.1 g/t Au and 0.43% Cu, within 89.96 m @ 0.9 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from two drillholes from its ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Tesorito deposit at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia. The Quinchía Gold Project is located in central Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt, approximately 20 kilometres south of Aris Mining's Marmato Gold Mine and Collective Mining's Apollo deposit.

Highlights:

Figure 1: Plan map of Tesorito drillhole collar and section locations (CNW Group/Tiger Gold Corp.) Figure 2: Tesorito Section A-A’ (looking N040°) (CNW Group/Tiger Gold Corp.) Figure 3: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects (CNW Group/Tiger Gold Corp.)

TSDH-71 intersected 89.96 m grading 0.9 g/t Au from 426 m downhole.

from 426 m downhole. Contained within this zone was a meaningful Au-Cu-Mo porphyry sub-interval of 16.9 m grading 2.3 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu, and 158 ppm Mo .

. Including 6 m grading 4.1 g/t Au, 0.43% Cu, and 302 ppm Mo .

. This mineralization is not typical of the main Tesorito deposit and may be the feeder zone.

These intervals are beneath the current Mineral Resource and are at grades substantially higher-than-modelled and follow-up drilling has commenced with TSDH-80.

TSDH-70 intersected 79 m at 0.6 g/t Au from 2 m downhole.

from 2 m downhole. Two rigs continue infill and extension drilling at Tesorito, with assays pending from 4 holes.

A third rig continues drilling at Dos Quebradas, with assays from the first hole pending.

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "TSDH-71 has delivered a genuinely exciting result at depth, which was a key objective of our initial drill program at Tesorito. We intersected a robust 90-metre interval grading 0.9 g/t Au below the current Mineral Resource, including a 16.9-metre interval averaging 2.3 g/t Au with meaningful copper and molybdenum values – a mineralizing event previously not observed and may be the feeder zone for the Tesorito porphyry system. This interval speaks to the fertility and prospectivity of the Quinchía Project and provides a new high-priority target that we are following up with additional drilling now."

Drilling results are summarized in Table 1 and 2 near the end of this release. Figure 1 is a map of drillhole locations and Figure 2 is a cross-section of the reported results. Figure 3 is a regional map showing the deposits and high-priority prospects of the Quinchía Gold Project.

TSDH-71 Intersects Potential Feeder Zone with Follow-Up Drilling Underway

Drillhole TSDH-71 was designed to test down-dip extensions of the Tesorito block model below the base of the Mineral Resource's conceptual pit shell, in support of potential future resource growth, and to follow up on previously identified vectors at depth. The hole intersected a broad 89.96-metre interval averaging 0.9 g/t Au below the current Mineral Resource. This interval extends to the interpreted contact with the Marmato Fault at the end of the hole.

Of particular interest within this broader interval is a 16.9-metre interval (455.1-472 m) averaging 2.3 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu, and 158 ppm Mo, including a higher-grade 6-metre interval (456-462 m) averaging 4.1 g/t Au, 0.43% Cu, and 302 ppm Mo. These copper and molybdenum grades are substantially higher than what is typically observed at Tesorito, which is characterised as a gold-dominant porphyry system with trace silver and molybdenum.

This interval coincides with the interpreted transition into an intrusive-dominated porphyry corridor, moving from the andesite into an early diorite and intrusive breccia sequence. Core logging in this section records a strong potassic alteration assemblage with moderate chlorite-sericite overprint and porphyry-style veining, including chalcopyrite-bearing veinlets with magnetite and local A-type veinlets, together with gypsum veins and copper- and molybdenum-bearing sulphides (chalcopyrite +/- molybdenite). Chalcopyrite content is estimated at 0.7% to 1.0% by volume within the early diorite and intrusive breccia, and the Company interprets this alteration and veining assemblage as the primary control on the higher-grade Au-Cu mineralization observed in this section. The Company believes these results are consistent with a distinct mineralizing event and may represent the feeder zone to the Tesorito porphyry system, which provides a new high-priority target for follow-up drilling.

Core logging from TSDH-78, drilled above TSDH-71 on the same section line, has identified an interval with similar porphyry-style mineralization and veining characteristics. Assays are pending and will be reported following receipt, quality control review, and interpretation. TSDH-80 is also underway from the same drill pad as TSDH-71 but at a steeper inclination, to test the down-dip extension of this new mineralizing event.

The Company continues to integrate these results into its exploration modelling and is advancing follow-up drilling to test the continuity, geometry, and controls of this discovery and further evaluate its significance within the broader Tesorito system.

TSDH-71 also tested a narrow down-dip extension with a modelled width of approximately 20 metres, projected to be intersected beginning at approximately 370 metres downhole. Assays through this interval indicate that the relatively higher-grade zone pinches out down-dip in this location. Importantly, this interval lies outside the current Mineral Resource estimate and is not expected to affect the estimate.

TSDH-70 Confirms Eastern Margin Continuity with 79 m at 0.6 g/t Au

Hole TSDH-70 was designed to test the shallow eastern limits of the Tesorito block model in a previously sparsely drilled area. The hole intersected 79 metres averaging 0.6 g/t Au from 2 metres downhole, confirming near-surface mineralization at the eastern margin of the system. Mineralization in the reported interval is associated with B-type quartz-magnetite-pyrite veinlets with minor chalcopyrite and is accompanied by potassic alteration with a chlorite-sericite overprint observed from approximately 26 to 79 metres downhole, consistent with the interpreted porphyry-style mineralizing system at Tesorito.

More Results Expected Shortly as Drilling Continues at Tesorito and Dos Quebradas

Drilling continues at Tesorito with two diamond drill rigs, and additional assay results are pending from three holes with two additional holes being drilled now. At Dos Quebradas, a third rig has commenced its second hole, with assays pending from the first hole. These programs reflect the Company's strategy to systematically test high-impact targets across the Quinchía Gold Project and support potential future Mineral Resource growth.

Tesorito Drill Program Targets Resource Growth and Improved Confidence

The Tesorito drill program is designed to improve confidence in the Mineral Resource and to test margins and depth extensions to expand known mineralization. Drilling includes both step-out and infill components, with infill drilling intended to support upgrading a significant portion of the Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category and advance the project towards a pre-feasibility or feasibility-level study. A summary of Mineral Resources and the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Quinchía Gold Project is provided below.

Table 1: TSDH-70 and TSDH-71 Assays Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) (ppm) TSDH-70 2 81 79 71.4 0.6 1.3 0.07 20 TSDH-71 356 390 34 29.7 0.2 0.6 0.02 16 and 426 515.96 89.96 79.0 0.9 1.0 0.08 57 incl. 455.1 472 16.9 Unknown 2.3 2.0 0.25 158 incl. 456 462 6 Unknown 4.1 3.5 0.43 302 incl. 480 486 6 5.3 1.5 1.6 0.12 41

1. All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. 2. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates are based upon the Company's current interpretation. 3. Higher-grade intervals, if any, reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) TSDH-70 423,750 584,345 1,257 164.3 130 -60 TSDH-71 423,625 584,455 1,298 185.35 130 -60

Mineral Resources and PEA

Quinchia Gold Project PEA

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was completed by Ausenco Engineering, Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Aurum Consulting and filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resources.

The PEA base case evaluated the Quinchía Gold Project's Miraflores and Tesorito deposits at a US$2,650/oz gold price and US$29.51/oz silver price using a discounted cash flow analysis at a 5% discount rate and, based upon the assumptions set out in the technical report, resulted in a post-tax net present value ("NPV") (5%) of US$534 million, an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21.3% and a payback period of 3.83 years. Over the 10.2-year mine life, the PEA reported average annual payable production of 138 koz of gold and 104 koz of silver (141 koz gold equivalent), with cash costs of US$1,199/oz Au and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,340/oz Au. The PEA also outlined an upside case at US$3,700/oz Au that yielded a post-tax NPV (5%) of US$1.188 billion and an IRR of 36.5%.

The PEA is, by definition, preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. The results of the economic analyses represent forward-looking information and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those presented.

The Technical Report includes Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resources were estimated using CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) ("CIM Standards") and in accordance with CIM Mineral Resources and Mineral Resources Best Practice Guidelines (2019). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Tesorito Gold Deposit

At an open-pit cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au:

Inferred: 104 Mt at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 Moz Au, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 Moz Ag

Miraflores Gold Deposit

At an underground cut-off grade of 1.37 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"):

Measured: 2.8 Mt at 2.75 g/t Au for 0.24 Moz Au, and 2.37 g/t Ag for 0.21 Moz Ag

Indicated: 3.3 Mt at 2.52 g/t Au for 0.27 Moz Au, and 2.20 g/t Ag for 0.23 Moz Ag

Measured + Indicated: 6.1 Mt at 2.62 g/t Au for 0.51 Moz Au, and 2.28 g/t Ag for 0.44 Moz Ag

Inferred: 0.08 Mt at 2.81 g/t Au for 0.01 Moz Au, and 2.54 g/t Ag for 0.01 Moz Ag

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, and cut in half at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratory in Lima, Perú for analysis, while the other half is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining, exploration, and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources and many others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, lateral extensions, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade, including through infill, extension, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets and define resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note on Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes that investors use certain non-IFRS as indicators to assess mining companies and projects. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. "Total cash costs per ounce" and "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", as used in this release, are non-IFRS measures commonly reported by gold mining companies to assess operating performance on a unit of production basis and the ability of a company to generate cash flow from operations. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. In this context, "total cash costs" consist of operating cash costs plus royalties and offsite charges (refining and transportation). "All-in sustaining costs" consists of total cash costs plus sustaining capital but excludes corporate and administrative costs and share-based compensation.

SOURCE Tiger Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Robert Vallis, President, CEO & Director, Kin Communications, Investor Relations, +1 (604) 684-6730, [email protected]