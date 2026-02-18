Tiger Gold Intersects 191.2 m at 0.6 g/t Au at Tesorito and Identifies New Vectors Towards Untested Extensions

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from three drillholes from its ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Tesorito deposit of its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia. The Tesorito campaign forms part of Tiger's broader initial 10,000-metre Phase 1 drill program, which includes the recent start of drilling at Dos Quebradas. The Quinchía Gold Project is located in central Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt, approximately 20 kilometres south of Aris Mining's Marmato Gold Mine and Collective Mining's Guayabales and San Antonio projects.

Highlights:

TSDH-74 interested 191.2 m at 0.6 g/t Au 22.8 m downhole.

TSDH-72 intersected 73.6 m at 0.5 g/t Au from surface and 65 m at 0.7 g/t Au from 85 m.

TSDH-73 intersected 125.35 m at 0.4 g/t Au from 60 m downhole and ended in mineralization.

New strong vectors suggest Tesorito remains open to the south and southeast with drilling underway now to test the southeast target for near-surface mineralization.

Two rigs continue infill and extension drilling at Tesorito.

A third rig continues exploration drilling at Dos Quebradas and has started its second hole.

Assays pending from additional drillholes and will be reported in due course.

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "These results reflect disciplined execution of our strategy at Tesorito - testing extensions and the margins, closing gaps, and tightening drill spacing, all intended to grow and improve confidence in the Mineral Resource while advancing priority targets. TSDH-74 stands out, returning 0.6 g/t Au over 191.2 metres, one of the best holes we've drilled so far, and the alteration, veining, and indicator minerals strengthen our confidence in the vectors we are seeing across the system. TSDH-72 supports potential extensions to the south and southeast and intersected higher-than-modelled mineralization beyond the MRE's conceptual pit shell. TSDH-73 filled a key south-central gap, ended in mineralization, and provided vectors toward an undrilled area approximately 150 metres southeast that we are testing now with drillhole TSDH-79. Overall, the program continues to build real momentum as we advance Tesorito toward pre-feasibility-level studies and expand our inventory of attractive exploration targets, including at Dos Quebradas, where we have completed our first hole and commenced the next one."

Drilling results are summarized in Table 1 and 2 below. Figure 1 shows the location of these drillholes, together with drillholes for which assays are pending. Figure 2 is a cross section of the reported results. Figure 3 is a regional map showing the deposits and high-priority prospects of the Quinchía Gold Project.

Tesorito Drill Program Targets Resource Growth and Improved Confidence

The Tesorito drill program is designed to improve confidence in the Mineral Resource and to test margins and depth extensions to expand known mineralization. Drilling includes both step-out and infill components, with infill drilling intended to support upgrading a significant portion of the Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category and advance the project towards a pre-feasibility or feasibility-level study. A summary of Mineral Resources and the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Quinchía Gold Project is provided below.

More Results Expected Shortly as Drilling Continues at Tesorito and Dos Quebradas

Drilling is ongoing with two diamond drill rigs at Tesorito, and additional assay results are anticipated in the coming weeks. A third rig recently commenced drilling at Dos Quebradas, executing upon the Company's plan to test high-impact targets across the Quinchía Gold Project and expand Mineral Resources.

Table 1: TSDH-72, TSDH-73, and TSDH-74 Assays Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) TSDH-72 0 73.6 73.6 57.4 0.5 and 85 150 65 55.8 0.7 TSDH-73 8 44 36 31.0 0.3 and 60 185.35 125.35 107.4 0.4 TSDH-74 22.8 214 191.2 160.3 0.6 incl. 56 62 6 5.1 1.0 incl. 118 130 12 10.1 1.0 incl. 158 164 6 5.0 1.0



1. All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off.

2. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates are based upon the Company's current interpretation.

3. Higher-grade intervals, if any, reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) TSDH-72 423,750 584,345 1,257 164.3 130 -60 TSDH-73 423,625 584,455 1,298 185.35 130 -60 TSDH-74 423,680 584,400 1,290 217.15 130 -60

TSDH-74 Delivers 191.2 m at 0.6 g/t Au with Strong Alteration and Veining

TSDH-74 intersected 191.2 m grading 0.6 g/t Au from 22.8 m to 214 m downhole, including 6.0 m grading 1.0 g/t Au (56-62 m), 12.0 m grading 1.0 g/t Au (118-130 m), and 6.0 m grading 1.0 g/t Au (158-164 m). The hole was drilled through shallow soil and colluvium and was logged predominantly in porphyry andesite and terminated after the Marmato Fault in sandstone.

The principal porphyry-style interval occurs from 130 m to 215.55 m and is characterised by moderate potassic alteration (secondary biotite and potassium-feldspar) that is locally patchy downhole and overprinted by chlorite-sericite alteration. Veining is dominated by M-type veinlets (generally <2 per metre) with B-type veinlets locally developed (typically <1 to <3 per metre) comprising quartz + pyrite + molybdenite ± gypsum ± chalcopyrite. Pyrite and magnetite occur as disseminations and stringers (pyrite visually estimated at approximately 0.8-1.0% in key intervals), with molybdenum repeatedly noted and chalcopyrite present locally.

The porphyry-style interval is also affected by a late gypsum veinlet event (commonly 6-8 veinlets per metre) with local evidence of structural reworking providing conduits for fluid flow. Based upon the Company's current interpretation, the combination of potassic alteration remnants together with molybdenum-bearing B-type veining and local chalcopyrite supports proximity to the broader porphyry system at Tesorito, while the abundant gypsum veining is interpreted to reflect a significant late-stage hydrothermal and/or structural overprint in this part of the system.

These observations strengthen the Company's confidence in the porphyry system vectors at Tesorito and will help prioritise follow-up drilling and modelling as the program advances.

TSDH-73 Closes a Key Near Surface Data Gap in the South-Central Portion of Tesorito

TSDH-73 intersected 36 m grading 0.3 g/t Au (8-44 m downhole) and 125.35 m grading 0.4 g/t Au from 60 m until the end of hole (185.35 m) and ended in mineralization. The hole was drilled in the south-central portion of the deposit to gather near surface geological and assay data in a sparsely drilled area and was terminated within an area that has been previously well drilled.

TSDH-73 intersected porphyry andesite from 8 m to end of hole (185.35 m) beneath a thin cover of colluvium. A porphyry-style mineralization was logged from 171.2 m to end of hole, marked by very weak to weak potassic alteration (secondary biotite) overprinted by chlorite-sericite alteration and an increase in porphyry-style veining. Veining is dominated by M-type veinlets (2 -5 per metre) with minor B-type veins (including quartz plus potassium feldspar) and D-type veins also present. The interval also contains frequent gypsum ± molybdenite veinlets (5-8 per metre), pyrite veining, magnetite stringers, and calcite fracturing.

TSDH-72 Delivers Strong Vectors Toward East and Southeast Extensions

Beginning at surface, TSDH-72 intersected 73.6 m grading 0.5 g/t Au and 65 m grading 0.7 g/t Au from 85 m to 150 m downhole. The hole was drilled to evaluate gold mineralization along the eastern margins of the Mineral Resource conceptual pit outline. TSDH-72 intersected predominantly andesite porphyry with potassic plus chlorite-sericite alteration from approximately 13 m to 146 m, including an intra-mineral diorite unit (74-87 m), and terminated in the Marmato Fault.

The higher-grade interval from 85-150 m (0.7 g/t Au over 65 m) overlaps with a zone of high-temperature veining, including the 99-133 m interval where B-type veinlet frequency increases (locally 10-15 veinlets per metre). Veining in this zone is dominated by B-type veinlets (quartz plus potassium feldspar plus pyrite ± chalcopyrite ± molybdenite), with M-type veinlets also present throughout and subordinate D-type veins. Disseminated and stringer sulphides were logged as magnetite plus pyrite (visual estimates of approximately 0.4-1%), with chalcopyrite reported in multiple intervals associated with B-type veining and molybdenite identified locally, including molybdenite with gypsum veinlets at approximately 99 m. Gypsum veinlets are common throughout the hole (5-15 veinlets per metre), together with calcite fractures, consistent with late-stage hydrothermal veining and/or overprinting.

From approximately 147 m to end of hole, TSDH-72 entered a sandstone unit with chlorite-sericite alteration and irregular calcite plus pyrite veining, marking a significant change in lithology and alteration style. Based upon the Company's current interpretation, the observed alteration assemblage, locally high densities of B-type veining, and the presence of chalcopyrite and molybdenite are interpreted to be strong vectors within the broader Tesorito porphyry system and suggest the system remains open to the south and southeast. Follow-up exploration and drilling to test these vectors is planned as part of the current drill program and is coincident with a surface molybdenum anomaly located approximately 150 m southeast of the current Mineral Resource. Drilling to test this target is now underway with drillhole TSDH-79. Additionally, TSDH-72 returned higher-than-modelled intercepts that extend locally beyond the current Mineral Resource conceptual pit shell on the southeastern margin, highlighting the potential for future resource growth.

Also of significant interest, intermediate sulfidation-style (ISS) veins containing pyrite ± chalcopyrite ± molybdenite were logged in the 12.3-13.1 m and 18.2-20.05 m intervals, including a carbonate-matrix breccia. These features may reflect a meaningful hydrothermal overprint and/or zonation in this zone and further support the continued search for and evaluation of vectors toward potential lateral targets and deposit extensions at Tesorito.

Mineral Resources and PEA

Quinchia Gold Project PEA

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was completed by Ausenco Engineering, Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Aurum Consulting and filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resources.

The PEA base case evaluated the Quinchía Gold Project's Miraflores and Tesorito deposits at a US$2,650/oz gold price and US$29.51/oz silver price using a discounted cash flow analysis at a 5% discount rate and, based upon the assumptions set out in the technical report, resulted in a post-tax net present value ("NPV") (5%) of US$534 million, an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21.3% and a payback period of 3.83 years. Over the 10.2-year mine life, the PEA reported average annual payable production of 138 koz of gold and 104 koz of silver (141 koz gold equivalent), with cash costs of US$1,199/oz Au and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,340/oz Au. The PEA also outlined an upside case at US$3,700/oz Au that yielded a post-tax NPV (5%) of US$1.188 billion and an IRR of 36.5%.

The PEA is, by definition, preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. The results of the economic analyses represent forward-looking information and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those presented.

The Technical Report includes Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resources were estimated using CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) ("CIM Standards") and in accordance with CIM Mineral Resources and Mineral Resources Best Practice Guidelines (2019). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Tesorito Gold Deposit

At an open-pit cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au:

Inferred: 104 Mt at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 Moz Au, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 Moz Ag

Miraflores Gold Deposit

At an underground cut-off grade of 1.37 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"):

Measured: 2.8 Mt at 2.75 g/t Au for 0.24 Moz Au, and 2.37 g/t Ag for 0.21 Moz Ag

Indicated: 3.3 Mt at 2.52 g/t Au for 0.27 Moz Au, and 2.20 g/t Ag for 0.23 Moz Ag

Measured + Indicated: 6.1 Mt at 2.62 g/t Au for 0.51 Moz Au, and 2.28 g/t Ag for 0.44 Moz Ag

Inferred: 0.08 Mt at 2.81 g/t Au for 0.01 Moz Au, and 2.54 g/t Ag for 0.01 Moz Ag

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, and cut in half at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratory in Lima, Perú for analysis, while the other half is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining, exploration, and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, which Tiger holds under an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, and Yamana Gold. Tiger is led by President and CEO, Robert Vallis, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector.

