Tiger Gold Commences Trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB

The OTCQB is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of investors across the U.S. The listing marks an important step in expanding Tiger Gold's visibility and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

"Listing on the OTCQB represents the achievement of another milestone for Tiger Gold as we expand our U.S. market presence," said Robert Vallis, CEO of Tiger Gold. "We are committed to broadening our shareholder base and believe this is an important next step."

Tiger's Phase 1 drill program at the Quinchía Gold Project commenced in November 2025 and there are now three diamond drill rigs now turning across the project, including two rigs at Tesorito and one rig at Dos Quebradas. Tiger's initial 10,000-metre Phase 1 program includes 6,000 metres at Tesorito designed to improve confidence in the Mineral Resource and to test margins and depth extensions to expand known mineralization. The balance of the Phase 1 program is intended to test additional high-priority targets at Quinchía, as shown in Figure 1.

As shown in Figure 2, the Quinchía Gold Project is located approximately 20 kilometres south of Aris Mining's (TSX:ARIS) Marmato Gold Mine and Collective Mining's (TSX:CNL, NYSE:CNL) Guayabales and San Antonio projects in what is emerging as one of South America's most active districts for gold exploration and development. The Quinchía Gold Project benefits from access and proximity to established infrastructure, including road and rail, as well as clean, lower-cost, renewable hydroelectric grid power.

Quinchía sits in an increasingly proven gold district, and the Company believes the broader system remains under-explored beyond the current resource areas. Over the balance of 2026, drilling and fieldwork will focus on expanding the footprint and prioritising the next set of drill-ready targets.

Mineral Resource and PEA

Quinchía Gold Project PEA

A technical report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) was completed by Ausenco Engineering, Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Aurum Consulting and filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The technical report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resources.

The PEA base case evaluated the Quinchía Gold Project's Miraflores and Tesorito deposits at a US$2,650/oz gold price and US$29.51/oz silver price using a discounted cash flow analysis at a 5% discount rate and, based upon the assumptions set out in the technical report, resulted in a post-tax net present value ("NPV") (5%) of US$534 million, an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21.3% and a payback period of 3.83 years. Over the 10.2-year mine life, the PEA reported average annual payable production of 138 koz of gold and 104 koz of silver (141 koz gold equivalent), with cash costs of US$1,199/oz Au and all-in sustaining costs of US$1,340/oz Au. The PEA also outlined an upside case at US$3,700/oz Au that yielded a post-tax NPV (5%) of US$1.188 billion and an IRR of 36.5%.

The PEA is, by definition, preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. The results of the economic analyses represent forward-looking information and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those presented.

The technical report includes Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. The Mineral Resources were estimated using CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) ("CIM Standards") and in accordance with CIM Mineral Resources and Mineral Resources Best Practice Guidelines (2019). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Miraflores Gold Deposit (effective July 31, 2025)

At a cut-off grade of 1.37 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"):

Measured: 2.8 Mt at 2.75 g/t Au for 0.24 Moz Au, and 2.37 g/t Ag for 0.21 Moz Ag





Indicated: 3.3 Mt at 2.52 g/t Au for 0.27 Moz Au, and 2.20 g/t Ag for 0.23 Moz Ag





Measured + Indicated: 6.1 Mt at 2.62 g/t Au for 0.51 Moz Au, and 2.28 g/t Ag for 0.44 Moz Ag





Inferred: 0.08 Mt at 2.81 g/t Au for 0.01 Moz Au, and 2.54 g/t Ag for 0.01 Moz Ag

Tesorito Gold Deposit (effective July 31, 2025)

At an open-pit cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au:

Inferred: 104 Mt at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 Moz Au, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 Moz Ag

Dos Quebradas Deposit - Historical Estimate

The most recent historical Mineral Resource estimate for the Dos Quebradas deposit was prepared by Resource Development Associates Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2020, and reported by Los Cerros Limited in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). At a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, the historical estimate was reported as:

Historical Inferred Mineral Resource: 20.2 Mt at 0.71 g/t Au (459,000 oz Au)

The historical Dos Quebradas estimate was based upon 19 diamond drillholes (8,824 m) drilled on 25 m section spacing, defining mineralisation over a ~400 m by 300 m area from surface to approximately 550 m depth. Mineralisation is hosted within diorite porphyry and intrusive breccias.

The Company cautions that the Dos Quebradas estimate is considered historical in nature and that a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work to classify this estimate as a current Mineral Resource. Consequently, Tiger is not treating this historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource and they should not be relied upon. Recommended work programs include assaying of historical core to confirm grades, database validation and verification to ensure data integrity, and updated geological modelling to align with current CIM Standards. Tiger considers Dos Quebradas an exploration prospect within the Quinchía Gold Project, with potential requiring further drilling and evaluation.

Marketing Agreements

The Company is also announcing that it has entered into an agreement with National Inflation Association ("NIA") dated February 4, 2026, for a six-month term. NIA will provide marketing services to the Company including the promotion of the Company's activities through NIA's email distribution lists, website, and blog posts. The Company has agreed to pay NIA US$60,000 for providing services and has the option to extend the agreement for another six months for an additional US$60,000.

Gerard Adams is the principal of NIA and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. NIA and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, NIA does not own any securities of the Company. NIA is based in North Carolina.

The Company is also announcing that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with X Media Inc SEZC ("X Media") dated February 4, 2026, for a six-month term. X Media will provide strategic digital marketing, investor awareness, advertising, and public relations services to the Company, which may include digital advertising campaigns, public relations distribution, media placement, influencer outreach, investor lead generation, content creation, and related marketing activities. The Company has agreed to pay X Media a total of US$300,000 for the six-month term, payable in two tranches of US$200,000 upon execution of the agreement and issuance of invoice, and US$100,000 within 60 days thereafter. Melissa Destarac, Chief Marketing Officer of X Media, will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. X Media and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, X Media does not own any securities of the Company. X Media is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Vice-President, Corporate Development of Tiger Gold Corp., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining, exploration, and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, which Tiger holds under an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, and Yamana Gold. Tiger is led by President and CEO, Robert Vallis, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; anticipated benefits to trading liquidity, investor engagement and broadening of the Company's shareholder base as a result of the Company's OTCQB Venture Market listing; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, potential feeder zones, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade, including through infill, extension, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets and define resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note on Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes that investors use certain non-IFRS as indicators to assess mining companies and projects. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

"Total cash costs per ounce" and "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", as used in this release, are non-IFRS measures commonly reported by gold mining companies to assess operating performance on a unit of production basis and the ability of a company to generate cash flow from operations. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. In this context, "total cash costs" consist of operating cash costs plus royalties and offsite charges (refining and transportation). "All-in sustaining costs" consists of total cash costs plus sustaining capital but excludes corporate and administrative costs and share-based compensation.

