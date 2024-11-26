Tiffany & Co. Unveils Its Newly Redesigned Flagship Store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Tiffany & Co. announces the opening of its newly reimagined Yorkdale Shopping Centre store, an exceptional retail concept spanning over 8,000 square feet. The new location reintroduces Tiffany & Co. to Canada and showcases the House's latest design concept: a destination of elevation and luxury featuring the House's exceptional high jewellery creations and diamond designs.

Designed by the renowned architecture firm SANAA, the store's new façade showcases a striking fusion of heritage and inventiveness, featuring 32,000 glass bricks framed in polished aluminum panels. Inspired by the concept of "diamonds in the rough," the design symbolizes Tiffany & Co.'s expertise in transforming raw diamonds into timeless jewellery.

Upon entering the store, visitors will discover a custom-made light sculpture designed by architect Hugh Dutton. Paying homage to Canada's national symbol, the sculpture is inspired by a maple leaf. The light installation illuminates the House's most definitive collections, including HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany, Lock by Tiffany, and Knot by Tiffany. The iconic collections are displayed intricately in woven metal case lines with nickel and rose gold legs with mother-of-pearl inlay, immersing clients into the world of Tiffany. Inspired by the historical architecture of Toronto, the store's interior arches guide visitors throughout the various rooms.

The store effortlessly fuses luxury, art and craftsmanship in one location. Several artworks by renowned artists are integrated throughout the space, including Tiffany Incredible by Damien Hirst, Repro: Musée d'Orsay (Rochefort's Escape, after Manet) by Vik Muniz and Sho Shibuya's Sunrise From a Small Window, a series of watercolour paintings featuring Tiffany Blue® accents.

To celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s highest expression of jewellery making, the Tiffany High Jewelry space and Jean Schlumberger gallery house the jeweller's most unique creations. A custom Apollo chandelier created by Aggio exclusively for Tiffany & Co. hangs from a champagne gold-leaf ceiling and encapsulates the celestial inspiration behind some of Jean Schlumberger's most notable designs.

The newly reimagined store is located at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto and is a testament to the House's longstanding commitment to its clientele in the region. Please visit www.tiffany.com for more information and see here for all images.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweller synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 14,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewellery, watches and luxury accessories. Over 3,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewellery in the Company's own workshops, realizing the brand's commitment to superlative quality.

Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

