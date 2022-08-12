TIEJA Inc. Communications makes literary donation to female inmates

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto-based public relations firm TIEJA Inc. Communications, founded by Communications Strategist Tieja MacLaughlin, is pleased to announce a literary donation to the female inmates of Benton County Jail in Kennewick, Washington, USA.

Women continue to be the fastest growing prison population worldwide, stemming from issues of gender inequality, which have been further exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Supporting women's rights and gender equity also means supporting incarcerated women," said Founder Tieja MacLaughlin. Tweet this

73% of women exonerated in the last 30 years were wrongfully convicted of crimes that never took place (Innocence Project), and 90% of incarcerated women are survivors of gender violence (Women's Justice Institute). As well, most incarcerated women are mothers.

The criminal justice system has become the default option for those with low socioeconomic status, and the most significant barriers to access social safety nets.

"Supporting women's rights and gender equity also means supporting incarcerated women, and listening to their unique stories," said TIEJA Inc. Communications Founder Tieja MacLaughlin. "Books found in prison and jail libraries are often one of the only small comforts these women have. By making a literary donation we aim to help dignify their experience, while offering an educational tool for personal growth that supports the reduction of recidivism."

This donation was matched by Kelowna-based accounting firm The Tax Pros, and supported by Toronto-based continuing education provider Asterid Group Inc. and Samantha Evans.

