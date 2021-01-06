TidySquares Announces Majority Ownership Acquisition by The Cutler Group

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Ron Binder, founder, and CEO of TidySquares, and Jonathan Glick, CEO of the Cutler Group, have announced a majority ownership acquisition of TidySquares by the Cutler Group. An innovator in the home storage industry, TidySquares is now poised for major expansion with the Cutler Group, one of Canada's leading home storage manufacturers.

"I've been very excited about our deal with the Cutler Group for quite some time now", explains Ron Binder. "Cutler is a huge player in the kitchen, bath and home storage industry and they own one of the largest manufacturing facilities in Canada. This acquisition will help TidySquares in so many ways – from costing, to distribution, to marketing power."

Since 2017, TidySquares has been disrupting the home storage industry with online proprietary technology that allows customers to custom design home storage components. With a view on expansion, the Cutler Group emerged as the ideal industry partner, allowing TidySquares to scale dramatically across Canada. In August 2020, the partnership was signed.

"TidySquares technology is unique and innovative", explains Binder. "The interface allows resellers to create a branded sales network with a fully integrated "back office" management system. With TidySquares, our resellers are provided with an end-to-end experience – right from design tools to shipping and delivery."

From a manufacturing perspective, the Cutler Group offers TidySquares a 220,000 square foot facility to fabricate an extensive range of home storage components. The partnership deal also expands the potential for additional deals with Canadian big box retailers, homebuilders, and others in the reseller market. This is a win-win-win partnership agreement.

We're very excited to collaborate with TidySquares", explains Jonathan Glick, CEO of the Cutler Group. "We foresee huge potential in diversifying beyond our existing business model. In fact, our majority ownership in TidySquares will further enhance and accelerate our diversification into other market segments – like retail outlets, homebuilders, contractors and other industry affiliates."

Founded in 2017, TidySquares has been providing home storage solutions with a twist – combining state-of-the-art technology and factory-direct pricing under one roof. The online experience allows customers to plug in measurements, choose storage component options, and price out the project. Today, in tandem with the Cutler Group, the potential for business expansion is simply limitless.

For further information: Ron Binder - [email protected] or 416-576-9949