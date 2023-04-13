TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. UPDATES PROGRESS ON ITS RENEWABLE DIESEL FACILITY, FUNDING PLAN AND INITIATES COMMISSIONING

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) announces initial unit commissioning at its Renewable Diesel (HDRD) Complex and its financing solution to support the completion and start-up of the HDRD facility. Following the previously announced capital cost increase, the Corporation has significantly enhanced its funding capacity. Tidewater Renewables is in discussion with its lenders to seek consents for increases to its lending facilities. It has also received additional government support, in the form of an issuance of credits that will result in cash proceeds of $43 million.

The HDRD Complex continues to progress on schedule and with no change to the previously announced gross capital cost estimate of $342 million. Construction is currently estimated to be 93% complete with the last major piece of equipment now on site. Construction operations commissioning has begun on several units with final completion and start-up expected to begin within two months. The HDRD project continues to be a leader in safety performance with zero loss time injuries throughout the life of the project to date.

To support the HDRD project, Tidewater Renewables has recently entered into firm credit sales agreements that will result in $43 million of proceeds net to the Corporation. Proceeds from the credit sales and the anticipated expansion of its lending facilities will primarily be employed to offset the previously disclosed capital cost increases at the Corporation's HDRD Complex. Tidewater Renewables believes its enhanced liquidity will sufficiently fund the HDRD project through start-up while providing significant additional flexibility.

"The support from government and our current capital providers has been fundamental to the ongoing advancement and success of our HDRD Complex, which will become Canada's first Renewable Diesel facility. This project will provide significant value to our stakeholders while reducing the carbon intensity of fuels used in British Columbia and Canada" said Rob Colcleugh, Chairman and Interim CEO.

HDRD Complex Update

HDRD Complex construction is progressing as forecast and is 93% complete.

All major equipment for the HDRD Complex is now on site and set.

The majority of the dry commissioning of the utility packages is complete.

The tank farm and rail systems are now ready for operation.

Target start-up is expected within two months.

Operating at its design capacity, the HDRD Complex is expected to generate annualized run rate EBITDA of between $90 – 115 million(1).

(1) Run rate EBITDA used throughout this news release is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and the Corporation's MD&A for information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.



About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables is traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS". Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture through future initiatives. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become one of the leading Canadian renewable fuel producers. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, that utilize existing proven technologies. Organically, Tidewater Renewables seeks to leverage the existing infrastructure and engineering expertise of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., regarding the development of the Corporation's portfolio of greenfield and brownfield capital projects as well as the expansion of the Corporation's product offerings. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater Renewables uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of Tidewater Renewables' most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

Run rate EBITDA guidance related to the HDRD Complex contains various assumptions including a renewable refinery margin of $90/bbl. The renewable refinery margin is derived from vegetable oil strip pricing for the Corporation's feedstocks, which are 50% and 40% hedged through 2023 and 2024, respectively, current diesel strip pricing, the Corporation's previously announced Canadian Clean Fuel Regulation credit sales and average BC LCFS credits sale prices over the past 12-months.

For further information: Robert Colcleugh, Chairman and Interim CEO, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., Phone: 587.475.0210, Email: [email protected]; Ray Kwan, CFO, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., Phone: 587.776.0042, Email: [email protected]