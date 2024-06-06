TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. REPORTS VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual general and special meeting of holders of common shares ("Shares") of the Corporation held in Calgary, Alberta on June 5, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 32,937,713 Shares representing 94.57% of the outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The holders of Shares: (i) set the number of directors at four; (ii) elected Jeremy Baines, Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond, Jeffrey Hamilton, and Todd Moser as directors of the Corporation; (iii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP as Tidewater Renewable's auditors; (iv) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation; (v) approved all unallocated stock options and units under the Corporation's share-based compensation plans; and (vi) approved the amendments to the Corporation's share-based compensation plans.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jeremy Baines 31,954,427 97.54 807,647 2.46 Margaret A. (Greta) Raymond 31,541,657 96.28 1,220,417 3.72 Jeffrey Hamilton 32,697,673 99.80 64,401 0.20 Todd Moser 32,648,681 99.75 83,311 0.25

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated April 19, 2024, the amendment to the Management Information Circular, and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on SEDAR+.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become one of the leading Canadian renewable fuel producers. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

For further information: Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., [email protected]; Ian Quartly, Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., [email protected]