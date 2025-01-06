TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. FILES COUNTERVAILING (ANTI-SUBSIDY) AND ANTI-DUMPING DUTY COMPLAINT TO ADDRESS UNFAIRNESS IN THE CANADIAN RENEWABLE DIESEL MARKET

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater Renewables" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) has taken decisive action to protect fair competition in the Canadian renewable diesel market by filing a countervailing (anti-subsidy) and anti-dumping duty complaint (the "Complaint") with the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") at the end of 2024. The Complaint targets unfairly traded imports of renewable diesel from the United States that significantly undermine the Canadian industry.

As previously disclosed, Tidewater Renewables engaged external trade law counsel for the purposes of evaluating legal options to address market distortions caused by unfair U.S. subsidies and dumping practices, including advising on and preparing the Complaint. This action reflects the Corporation's commitment to ensuring a level playing field for its production and sale of renewable diesel and BC LCFS and CFR emission credits.

If Tidewater Renewables is successful in this process, which management believes has a reasonably high likelihood of success, duties valued between $0.50 and $0.80 per litre could be imposed at the Canada/U.S. border to counter the subsidized and dumped U.S. renewable diesel imports. This reflects the Corporation's estimates that U.S. renewable diesel imports benefit from an average amount of subsidization and dumping of between 40% to 60%. Tidewater Renewables believes these measures are essential to remedy and offset the significant impact of U.S. subsidies, such as the Blender's Tax Credit and the forthcoming Production Tax Credit, which enable U.S. producers to export renewable diesel to Canada at artificially low prices.

"Tidewater Renewables supports healthy competition in the renewable diesel market but cannot compete in a market severely distorted by foreign subsidies and dumping practices," said Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer of Tidewater Renewables. "Our legal action is necessary to restore fairness in the marketplace, protect our employees and shareholders, and secure the long-term viability of Canada's renewable diesel industry."

In accordance with the Special Import Measures Act, CBSA's investigation is expected to proceed swiftly. CBSA may publicly initiate an investigation in February 2025, with preliminary duties potentially being imposed as early as May 2025. Final duties, which will be subject to a ruling by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, may be imposed by September 2025. If final duties are imposed at the levels expected by management, they would support long-term market stability for Tidewater Renewable's renewable diesel production and its related emission credits.

This important step is part of Tidewater Renewables' broader commitment to supporting Canada's energy transition and ensuring the integrity of the Canadian renewable fuels market.

ABOUT TIDEWATER RENEWABLES

Tidewater Renewables is a multi-faceted, energy transition company. The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' objective is to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure, that utilize existing proven technologies. Additional information relating to Tidewater Renewables is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact: Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., [email protected]