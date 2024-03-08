TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTOR CHANGES

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Smith as an independent director of Tidewater.

"Tidewater is pleased to have Mr. Smith join its Board of Directors," said Thomas Dea, Chairman of Tidewater's Board of Directors ("Board"). "David's extensive experience supports the advancement of Tidewater's strategic focus to increase cashflow at its existing asset base and support the growth of Tidewater's renewable fuels business." Mr. Smith has over 30 years of energy and financial experience, including as a founding shareholder and managing partner of Enterprise Capital, and has acted and continues to act as a director for other public and private companies.

Tidewater would also like to announce the departure of Mr. Robert Colcleugh from Tidewater's Board. Tidewater's Board would like to thank Mr. Colcleugh for his contributions since joining Tidewater in 2017.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to profitably grow and create shareholder value in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its operations include downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable products and services to customers across North America. Tidewater Midstream is a majority shareholder of Tidewater Renewables. Additional information relating to Tidewater Midstream is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and at https://www.tidewatermidstream.com.

SOURCE Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

For further information: Scott Bauman, Director, Capital Markets, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: 587.475.0210