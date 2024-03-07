TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that it has received Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") approval of the Corporation's notice of intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"). The NCIB will commence on March 11, 2024 and end on March 10, 2025, or such earlier date as Tidewater may determine or as Tidewater may complete purchases pursuant to the NCIB.

The purpose of the NCIB is to deploy cash resources from current cash on hand and future free cash flow to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Shares") in the open market. Tidewater believes that the market price of the Shares may not reflect the Corporation's intrinsic value and future prospects, and that the purchase of Shares may represent an appropriate use of the Corporation's financial resources to enhance shareholder value.

Tidewater have received TSX approval to purchase the maximum allowable number of Shares of the next 12 month period, being 31,346,603 Shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Shares as at February 29, 2024. The number of outstanding Shares as at February 29, 2024 was 428,229,583. The actual number of Shares ultimately purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be a function of several factors including, but not limited to, the market price of the Shares, the maximum daily allowable repurchase volume under TSX rules, and other factors deemed relevant by Tidewater. Purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems. Shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled. The number of Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a daily maximum of 110,637 Shares which is 25% of the average daily trading volume for the Shares on the TSX of 442,550, for the six month period ending February 29, 2024, subject to certain prescribed exceptions.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to profitably grow and create shareholder value in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product and renewable energy value chain. Its operations include downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder of Tidewater Renewables, an energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables' common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS".

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of the Corporation based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "projection", "outlook" and similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the NCIB and the expected Share purchases thereunder and the Corporation's business objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of the Corporation believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Additional information on other factors which could affect the Corporation's operations or financial results are included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual information for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be accessed either on Tidewater's website at www.tidewatermidstream.com or under Tidewater's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

