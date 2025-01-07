TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RETIREMENT

(TSX: TWM)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: TWM) announces that Gail Yester has retired from the Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective December 31, 2024. Tidewater thanks Ms. Yester for her valuable contributions to the Board over the past years and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors. The Board is currently evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of an independent director to fill the vacancy.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to profitably grow and create shareholder value in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its operations include downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable products and services to customers across North America. Tidewater is a majority shareholder of Tidewater Renewables. Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

For further information please contact: Michael Gracher, Manager, Investor Relations, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: (403) 200-9142; Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: (587) 355-9912