Tidewater Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Prince George Refinery and Third Quarter, 2019 Earnings Call Details

CALGARY, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. ("Tidewater") (TSX:TWM)‎ is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Husky Energy's light oil refinery ("PGR") located at Prince George, British Columbia (the "Acquisition"). In conjunction with the Acquisition, Tidewater has also closed the previously announced: expansion of its credit facility from $350 million to $600 million; and, $100 million second lien term loan through ATB Financial, which loan is subordinated to the senior credit facility.

Third Quarter, 2019 Earnings Call

In conjunction with Tidewater's third quarter 2019 earnings release, investors will have the opportunity to listen to Tidewater senior management review its third quarter results of fiscal 2019 via conference call on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am MDT.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 647-427-7450 (local / international participant dial in) or 1-888-231-8191 (North American toll free participant dial in). A question and answer session for analysts will follow management's presentation.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available by following this link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2129551/E76DFDC5C3C8C478FDCA5BE939FA6442 and will also be archived there for 90 days.

For those accessing the call via Cision's investor website, we suggest logging in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event. For those dialing in, participants should ask to be joined into the Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. earnings call.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "TWM". Tidewater's business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), and crude oil space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure including: refineries, processing plants, pipelines, railcars, trucks, export terminals and storage facilities

Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

SOURCE Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

For further information: Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd.: Joel MacLeod, Chairman, President and CEO, 587.475.0210, jmacleod@tidewatermidstream.com

Related Links

http://www.tidewatermidstream.com

