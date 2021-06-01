TidalScale adds Reliant to international reseller network to deliver software-defined server technology to Reliant's Canadian client base

TidalScale announces international reseller agreement with Reliant Technologies Solutions Group (Reliant), a leading technology solutions, managed services, and professional services provider

With this agreement, Reliant is immediately enabled to deliver TidalScale's software-defined server technology to their Canadian client network

TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announces an international reseller agreement with Reliant Technologies Solutions Group, a leading technology solutions, managed services, and professional services provider.

TidalScale's breakthrough technology is revolutionizing the data center. With TidalScale, businesses can run large-scale database or analytics workloads (e.g., Oracle Database, SAP HANA) entirely in-memory at half the TCO compared to traditional scaling options. TidalScale's software solution aggregates the memory, cores, and I/O of multiple physical servers to create a virtual, software-defined server. Software-defined servers are built upon standard X86 hardware, require no changes to applications and operating systems, and can be deployed within minutes, on premises or in the cloud.

Reliant provides services and solutions to businesses looking to simplify their IT landscapes. They are committed to bringing clients best-in-class technologies to reduce IT complexity and costs, helping manage their client's IT environments, and offering professional consulting, resource placement, and project delivery services to empower clients to design and deploy IT solutions. Reliant's team consists of dedicated professionals who bring many years of experience and strive to provide the best solutions to help customers manage IT environments as easily as possible.

Gary Smerdon, President & CEO, TidalScale

"Reliant's client base trusts them to provide best-in-class solutions that cut costs and complexity for their IT landscapes. Adding TidalScale to their portfolio will bring unprecedented value to clients looking to achieve these imperatives. TidalScale empowers organizations to deploy 25X faster, witness 2.5X higher performance, and run for HALF the TCO."

Sandy Kohler, CEO, Reliant

"Since we started Reliant in 2012, Reliant's mission has been to help our customers simplify IT and reduce costs. We quickly recognized TidalScale as a unique technology that creates opportunities for performance and savings that simply have not existed before in large database environments such as Oracle and SAP."

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale's software solution "glues" commodity servers together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified "software-defined server" to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for large or multiple database workloads. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes—on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid cloud environments. Customers include leading Global 1000 enterprises. Read the case studies here: https://www.tidalscale.com/customers/. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review's Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN's Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring's Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

