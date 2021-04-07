Tidal Health Solutions (Tidal) and Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) Announce Partnership

First pro sports union to partner with a cannabis company for medical cannabis products and education

ST STEPHEN, NB, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Tidal Health Solutions Ltd. ("Tidal") and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (the "PHPA") announced today a multiyear contract establishing Tidal as the Exclusive Supplier of cannabis and cannabis derived products to the PHPA. The agreement represents the first partnership between a professional sports union and a cannabis company for access to medical cannabis products and cannabis-related education.

The PHPA leads the industry in recognizing the potential therapeutic effects cannabis and cannabis derived products may provide current and retired athletes. Together with Tidal, they will provide current and former Members with access to Tidal's medical cannabis products, educational resources and information around use of cannabis with emphasis on safety, reduction of other pain medications, and regulatory issues.

"On behalf of our entire Membership and vast Alumni Network of over 8,000 former PHPA Members, the PHPA is proud to welcome Tidal as our official cannabis partner," said PHPA Executive Director, Larry Landon. "We look forward to working with Tidal to provide our active Members and our Alumni Network with education around the appropriate use of cannabis products that have been developed for the medical and wellness markets as a potential way to manage pain."

"We are very proud to be partnering with the PHPA," says Mark E. Burton, President and CEO of Tidal. "We are looking forward to helping these elite athletes to understand and benefit from the medical use of cannabis and believe that Tidal's innovative line of medical and wellness products will be very popular with PHPA Members and Alumni."

About the PHPA

Since its inception in 1967, the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) has continued to serve as an advocate of player interests. Currently, the PHPA is the certified, U.S. National Labor Relations Board collective bargaining representative for over 1,600 players throughout the American Hockey League and ECHL. Visit PHPA.com, follow the PHPA on Facebook ( fb.com/thephpa ), Twitter ( @thephpa ), and Instagram (@thephpa), and tune into the PHPA Podcast.

About Tidal

Tidal is one of Canada's leading suppliers of innovative cannabis-based medical, lifestyle and wellness products. Drawing on our roots in the early days of medical cannabis in Canada, and through extensive product research and development, Tidal has created premium cannabis-infused edible and topical products, dry flower and oils that are a favourite of discerning medical patients and recreational consumers across Canada. Follow us on the web Tidalhealth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Linked In. Catch the Tidal Wave!

SOURCE Tidal Health Solutions Ltd.

