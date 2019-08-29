/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Tidal Health Solutions/

In the news release, Tidal Health Solutions launches their first medical product through Cannawellness, issued 29-Aug-2019 by Tidal Health Solutions over CNW, we are advised by the company that various amendments have been made throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Tidal Health Solutions launches their first medical product through Cannawellness

ST. STEPHEN, NB, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Tidal Health Solutions Ltd., a privately held Licensed Producer (LP) and one of Canada's leading medical cannabis producers, is pleased to announce that their medical cannabis is now available through Cannawellness

"We are pleased to be partnering with Tidal Health Solutions who will provide their medical strains to registered patients," said Caleb Mazurkiewicz Co-CEO CannaWellness. "We believe Tidal Health Solutions has the right focus and are excited to see Tidal Health start offering medical cannabis to patients.".

Under this arrangement, Tidal will work closely with Cannawellness to educate patients on medical cannabis use and also share insight and information for clients to become more knowledgeable about the effects that cannabis has.

Over the past 12 months, Tidal has further expanded its cultivation capacity, accumulating 50 acres of additional land and constructing four buildings. The company continues to focus on its core medical cannabis business while also contributing to local market supply through the agreement with Cannabis New Brunswick.

"We are very excited to be able to make our products now available to patients across Canada" said Tidal Health Solutions Ltd. Interim President and CEO Tony Cina. "We are committed to investing in research and development as we look to provide more medical based cannabis products to patients in 2019 and beyond."

About Tidal

Tidal Health Solutions LTD. was founded by Dr. Douglas Smith, MD, FRCPC, who is passionate about the medical impact of cannabis. The company is a Licenced Producer of medical cannabis based in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. It currently produces cannabis in one of the lowest-cost energy regions in Canada.

Tidal has proactively positioned itself domestically and internationally to fully leverage emerging opportunities such as cannabis concentrates, beverages and topicals.

About Cannawellness

Established in 2016, CannaWellness Consulting Corp. operates a network of clinics in New Brunswick that provide comprehensive education, support and resources associated with the use of cannabis. Their education protocols were developed under the guidance of leading physicians in the field and are individualized to meet clients' needs.

Their mission is to give patients, health care practitioners, industry partners, and policymakers the resources required to make informed decisions related to cannabis.

SOURCE Tidal Health Solutions

For further information: Media Inquiries, Steve Johnston, Chief Commercial Officer, Direct 289.981.1937, Email sjohnston@tidalhealth.ca