Tidal Health Solutions launches cannabis topicals

ST. STEPHEN, NB, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Tidal Health Solutions Ltd. ("Tidal"), a privately held Licensed Producer (LP) and one of Canada's leading suppliers of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that it is now supplying topical cannabis products in Canada.

"Our topical products are the result of extensive research and development and are leading the category in Canada", said Mark E. Burton, President and CEO of Tidal Health Solutions. "We are one of the few Licensed Producers providing these products".

Tidal's RIVA brand focuses on the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) while the TULLIA brand features equal amounts of CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Both come in 200mg and 400mg cannabinoids per jar formats. They are both fast absorbing lotions with a natural eucalyptus extract that provide a pleasant cooling sensation similar to a cool ocean breeze.

"In my clinical experience, well-developed topicals may be useful for conditions close to the skin's surface such as arthritis and neuropathic pain", said Dr. Douglas Smith, a founder of Tidal Health Solutions and a national expert in the medical use of cannabis. "They are very pleasant and easy to use".

The products are now available in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and will soon be available in Prince Edward Island and Alberta.

About Tidal

Tidal is a leading supplier of premium-quality lifestyle and medical cannabis products. An innovative manufacturer of cannabis edibles, topicals and concentrates, Tidal is one of the few Licensed Producers in Canada with a full "Cannabis 2.0" license, allowing for sales of sprays, concentrates, topicals and edibles, including our popular soft chews.

A proud Maritime company, Tidal's state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction and manufacturing facility is in St. Stephen, New Brunswick.

Welcome to the new wave of cannabis. Welcome to Tidal!

SOURCE Tidal Health Solutions Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: Steve Johnston, Chief Commercial Officer, Tidal Health Solutions, 289-981-1937 or [email protected]