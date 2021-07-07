TickTockTech Technology Services is Announcing Exclusive Partnership with CyberGood Security to Offer HackSweep, Live Cyber Security Monitoring for Ransomware Detection and Mitigation

"With a ransomware attack occurring every 11 seconds, and one in four SMBs falling victim to it, there couldn't be a better time to partner with CyberGood to provide their premium HackSweep service to small businesses and work-from-home employees," said Micah Lauret, CEO of TickTockTech.

HackSweep empowers SMBs knowing they are protected from business-crippling ransomware by detecting and mitigating it before it can spread and cause havoc. Unlike antivirus and malware solutions that only offer one layer of protection that hackers can easily bypass, it implements a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, protecting the entire network.

"We're offering enterprise level protection and monitoring at a reasonable cost that is affordable and accessible for home users and SMBs," says Ron Neve-Bar, CEO of CyberGood Security. "Partnering with TickTockTech means we can give their customers the protection they need."

Live Certified security experts monitor and secure home, office, and cloud environments around the clock using state-of-the-art technology to detect incidents in real-time. They analyze network activity and immediately respond to cyber threats, ensuring business continuity.

TickTockTech is the only Technology Service Company in Canada that offers same-day service, free onsite estimate, discount pricing structure, and a money-back guarantee. For more information and to receive a free, same-day, no-obligation, onsite estimate, visit https://ticktocktech.com/

About TickTockTech Technology Services

Canada's leading on-demand technology support service, TickTockTech has been in business for 29 years providing same-day technology service in customers' homes and offices. The company's local and trusted professional technicians average a 4.9-star customer rating. TickTockTech provides computer repairs, cybersecurity solutions, smart home installation, WIFI support, and more.

SOURCE TickTockTech

For further information: Micah Lauret, CEO, TickTockTech.com, (888) 958-7032, [email protected], https://ticktocktech.com/

Related Links

https://ticktocktech.com/

