TickTockTech Technology Services is Announcing Exclusive Partnership with CyberGood Security to Offer HackSweep, Live Cyber Security Monitoring for Ransomware Detection and Mitigation
Jul 07, 2021, 14:41 ET
CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The largest on-demand, onsite technology support service in Canada, TickTockTech has announced a strategic partnership with CyberGood Security as the exclusive provider and installer for HackSweep—a premium cybersecurity service that provides live 24/7 protection from ransomware, malware, phishing attacks, and other emerging cyber threats.
Ransomware has caused weeks of halted operations, millions of dollars in ransom payments, shutdowns of critical infrastructure, and shortages of good and services as seen in recent attacks on Kaseya Limited, Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods Group, and many others.
"With a ransomware attack occurring every 11 seconds, and one in four SMBs falling victim to it, there couldn't be a better time to partner with CyberGood to provide their premium HackSweep service to small businesses and work-from-home employees," said Micah Lauret, CEO of TickTockTech.
HackSweep empowers SMBs knowing they are protected from business-crippling ransomware by detecting and mitigating it before it can spread and cause havoc. Unlike antivirus and malware solutions that only offer one layer of protection that hackers can easily bypass, it implements a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity, protecting the entire network.
"We're offering enterprise level protection and monitoring at a reasonable cost that is affordable and accessible for home users and SMBs," says Ron Neve-Bar, CEO of CyberGood Security. "Partnering with TickTockTech means we can give their customers the protection they need."
Live Certified security experts monitor and secure home, office, and cloud environments around the clock using state-of-the-art technology to detect incidents in real-time. They analyze network activity and immediately respond to cyber threats, ensuring business continuity.
TickTockTech is the only Technology Service Company in Canada that offers same-day service, free onsite estimate, discount pricing structure, and a money-back guarantee. For more information and to receive a free, same-day, no-obligation, onsite estimate, visit https://ticktocktech.com/
About TickTockTech Technology Services
Canada's leading on-demand technology support service, TickTockTech has been in business for 29 years providing same-day technology service in customers' homes and offices. The company's local and trusted professional technicians average a 4.9-star customer rating. TickTockTech provides computer repairs, cybersecurity solutions, smart home installation, WIFI support, and more.
