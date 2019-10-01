Tickets Now on Sale for World Premiere of "The Dr. Seuss Experience"

" The Dr. Seuss Experience " is brought to life by Kilburn Live, the Live Events division of Kilburn Media, a leading entertainment company focused on producing content with an emphasis on quality and originality, in conjunction with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a global leader in educational entertainment. The 15,000-square-foot Seuss-tacular, sensory spectacle will feature multiple rooms with immersive installations themed after some of the iconic author's timeless works.

One of the most multicultural and family-oriented regions in all of North America, the Greater Toronto Area was chosen for "The Dr. Seuss Experience" because it is an excellent representation of Dr. Seuss's diverse, global fanbase. In fact, a limited number of pre-sale tickets released last week quickly sold out, signaling the excitement fans have for the beloved author.

"It's a pleasure to pull back the curtain a little bit more and reveal exactly what guests can expect when they step into the world of Theodor Seuss Geisel in a way never before imagined," says Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live. "I think our guests will truly enjoy the visually stunning way we've created fun-filled activities for the whole family that, at their core, celebrate the power of reading and the value of imagination."

"The Dr. Seuss Experience" will feature interactive elements from Oh, The Places You'll Go!, The Lorax and Horton Hears a Who, as well as newly announced specialty rooms dedicated to The Sneetches and How the Grinch Stole Christmas!– all designed around key scenes and characters from each of these beloved books to stimulate the hearts, souls and imaginations of fans, both young and young at heart, from across the GTA, and beyond.

"Our goal from the beginning was always to create a space where visitors could step from one book into another, and this experience will make that dream a reality," says Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "This type of attraction wouldn't be Seussian without these iconic books inspiring every aspect of the Experience, and we still have a few fun surprises left that guests will only be able to see in person."

A sneak peek into the details of individual rooms includes:

OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO!

Acting as the central hub of the Experience, this fantastical maze constructed from thousands of colourful balloons will guide the way for visitors. Guests wander through the dizzying display as they venture to and from each room.

THE SNEETCHES

The Sneetches have left their Beaches and found themselves in this special room. Here, countless Sneetches, and mirrors on all sides, create a visually stunning, endless sea of Sneetches surrounding guests.

HORTON HEARS A WHO

"A person's a person no matter how small", as guests will discover in a room full of clovers creating a beautiful tableau. But guests must be extra quiet and listen very closely to find the special clover from which the Who's are calling out for help!

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

A very special seasonal room dedicated to Dr. Seuss's favorite Christmas character will feature surprise activities designed to help guests embrace the holiday season.

THE LORAX

Pay the Onceler, or not, guests will be guided into two completely different worlds based on the choices they make. Whether you enter a Truffula tree forest or a less vibrant place is solely up to you.

"The Dr. Seuss Experience" invites fans of all ages on a sensational, nostalgic and awe-inspiring journey, while also offering educators a teaching experience that encourages children to explore the universally applicable, social messages that are at the heart of Dr. Seuss's beloved work.

"At Oxford, we're continually focused on the customer experience, so we're incredibly proud to be hosting the world premiere of The Dr. Seuss Experience at Square One," added Bradley Jones, head of retail at Oxford Properties. "It's the perfect example of the innovative entertainment options we're rolling out across our malls to create true memorable experiences for our customers that simply can't be created online."

The tour will travel to multiple, yet-to-be-announced cities across North America and as it expands, guests can expect new interactive additions, based on different books, to join the rotation. To purchase tickets or receive information on future tour dates, visit www.experienceseuss.com.

About Kilburn Live

Kilburn Live, a division of Kilburn Media, is one of the fastest growing live events companies in North America. As a global leader in experiential, touring, and static live event offerings, Kilburn Live brings the world's biggest brands to life through groundbreaking and highly entertaining attractions, activations, and immersive entertainment.

About Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children's book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Theodor Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading children's entertainment company focused on protecting Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss) legacy and thereby ensuring that each generation can experience the genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Square One

Proudly managed by Oxford Properties, Square One is distinctively positioned as Canada's cosmopolitan destination for the fashion, entertainment and epicurean enthusiast, with over 320 merchants including Holt Renfrew, Tiffany, Reds, Babaton, Simons, Apple, COS, Whole Foods, Crate and Barrel, and Links of London. Square One is owned by Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) on behalf of its clients and Oxford Properties Group. Recognized for its dedication to present innovative, fashion-forward experiences, unexpected campaigns and social media collaborations. Square One is one of Canada's Top Ten most productive shopping centres, and in 2017, became only the second shopping centre in Canada to achieve $1 billion in annual retail sales. For more information, please visit shopSQUAREONE.com.

