Tick Tock - 1 Week To Go In IronCAP's $100,000 Hackathon!

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.'s (the "Company") (ONE:TSX-V) $100,000 world-wide challenge to hackers has 1 week remaining! Over 250 hackers are testing IronCAP's quantum-safe encryption in hope of being the first quantum hacker. As of December 5th, no hacker has cracked the code.

The hackathon once completed will prove to the world that the IronCAP encryption is not only innovative and disruptive, but most important impenetrable! Contestants can still sign up online at www.ironcap.ca before the contest closes on December 12, 2019.

Quantum computers are here and becoming more available every day. Amazon recently announced a new quantum computing service for select customers. All businesses and governments need protection from the quantum threat. IronCAP is the first to market encryption developed specifically to protect from the massive threat posed by hackers using Quantum computing power.

It has taken 01 Communique many years to develop the IronCAP encryption technology which the company has filed for a patent. It is the most secure, commercially available Goppa code-based encryption available today. For more information and advice, visit ironcap.ca or contact the Company at sales@ironcap.ca.

About 01 Communique

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE) is focused on cybersecurity with its IronCAP patent-pending cryptographic system designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today and in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. IronCAP operates on conventional computer systems so users are protected today while at the same time being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks coming with the introduction of quantum computers. Along with IronCAP the Company's legacy business provides customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. These legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information on the Company visit www.01com.com or for more information on IronCAP visit www.ironcap.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact: Andrew Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, 01 Communique, (905) 795-2888 x206, andrew.cheung@01com.com

Related Links

http://www.01com.com