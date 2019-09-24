Tia Health Enters into a Partnership Agreement with an Online Pharmacy

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Tia Health, an online virtual care clinic providing telemedicine to Canadians across the country, announced today that they have entered into a partnership agreement with Well.ca to offer virtual medical services through Well.ca. Tia Health will also provide its patients the opportunity to choose Well.ca Pharmacy for free same-day and next day prescription delivery in Toronto.

"As virtual healthcare becomes a primary means of healthcare delivery in Canada, timely delivery of prescriptions has become critical." said David Del Balso, Co-Founder and CEO of Tia Health. "We want to eliminate any barriers to timely care for all Canadians, especially those with limited mobility, access, or time, to visit a clinic or pharmacy. Now, even for medications that a patient needs to start immediately, they won't have to rush to a pharmacy to get it, Well.ca is bringing it to them, allowing them to complete their entire healthcare experience without leaving home."

About Tia Health: Tia Health is a trusted source of virtual medicine that is changing the way healthcare is provided in Canada. Through the Tia Health platform, patients can connect with Canadian licensed doctors through video chat and phone consultations. Tia is the only platform in Canada to offer true continuity of care by giving patients the choice of which doctor they want to speak with. Patients can choose between doctors with different specialities, languages, and genders. Appointments are available both immediately and can be booked in the future. Tia also offers access to naturopaths, psychotherapists, dieticians and more. Visit Tia Health at https://tiahealth.com for more information.

About Well.ca: Well.ca is a proudly Canadian company that's passionate about our customers, our business, and the products we offer. At Well.ca, we believe that Canadians should never have to compromise on the health, wellness, baby and beauty products that they choose for themselves and their families. With over 40,000-curated products, thousands of peer reviews, and Canada's largest assortment of green and natural brands, we make it easy to make choices you can trust.

SOURCE Tia Health

For further information: David Del Balso, Co-Founder and CEO, Tia Health Inc., 151 Yonge St., Toronto, ON, Canada M5C 2W7, (647) 792-5788 | info@tiahealth.com

