thyssenkrupp Elevator helping passengers move safely and efficiently through ICE District, Canada's soon-to-be largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district

- thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada is providing more than 60 elevators and escalators to prominent buildings at ICE District in downtown Edmonton

- Project reinforces thyssenkrupp's extensive footprint throughout Canada and exemplifies the urban mobility leader's commitment to providing building owners and the riding public with modern vertical transportation solutions that improve efficiency and safety

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has provided JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District – The Legends Private Residences and Stantec Tower in Edmonton's ICE District with more than 60 of its state-of-art elevators and escalators. Developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties, ICE District is a $2.5 billion (CAD) mixed-use sports and entertainment district that will be the largest in Canada upon completion.

ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of concerts, sports and world-class gaming. It will also include sophisticated residences, premium office spaces, boutique shopping, trendy dining, a public plaza, and more – all in one location.

Katz Group is one of Canada's largest privately-owned enterprises with operations in sports and entertainment, real estate development, and public and private investment. Its subsidiary, Oilers Entertainment Group, owns the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League and operates the home venue of the five-time Stanley Cup champions, Rogers Place, the cornerstone of ICE District. The general contractor for ICE District is PCL Construction, a group of independent construction companies with a strong presence across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia.

"thyssenkrupp Elevator is proud that our modern elevator and escalator systems are being utilized to help people move more efficiently through some of the most impressive buildings in ICE District," said Blaine Coupal, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada.

The JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District features 346 modern suites on floors 1-22, with residential condominiums known as The Legends Private Residences on floors 23-54. Finally, standing at 820 feet (250 meters) tall, Stantec Tower ranks as Canada's tallest building outside of Toronto and has occupancy on its low-rise commercial units. Stantec Tower, which is designed to LEED® Gold standards, features 35 stories of residential units that are under development.

Each building features thyssenkrupp's high-speed gearless traction elevators that move with exceptional precision and reliability – this same model of elevator is utilized extensively at One World Trade Center in New York City, home to the fastest elevators in the Western Hemisphere. All elevators also feature TAC 32 controllers, which offer increased reliability, safety and efficiency.

Downtown Edmonton exemplifies the explosive growth in high-rise buildings that has extended beyond Toronto to many major cities throughout Canada.

"More and more cities throughout Canada are going increasingly vertical, putting even greater emphasis on the transportation systems within those buildings," Coupal added. "Our commitment to engineering innovation and service excellence will play a critical role in helping shape these cities of the future."

To view images from the Ice District, click here (photo credit, Ice District Properties).

About us:

thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal 2017/2018 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a technology group with traditional strengths in materials. Over 160,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2017/2018 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €42.7 billion.

Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for future challenges in their respective industries. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. Our technologies and innovations are the key to meeting diverse customer and market requirements around the world, growing on the markets of the future, and generating strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.

