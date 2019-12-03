thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada raises more than 113,000 Canadian dollars for Cystic Fibrosis Canada in 2019

-- Since 2017, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has raised more than CA$360,000 while surpassing its annual goal of CA$100,000 every year.

-- Fundraising activities in 2019 included curling, bowling and golf tournaments, as well as participation in The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History in May.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- In 2019, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada raised CA$113,322 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, representing the third year in a row the vertical transportation leader has surpassed its annual goal of CA$100,000. A cheque was presented to Cystic Fibrosis Canada in November.

Since adopting Cystic Fibrosis Canada as its charity of choice in 2017, thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada has raised CA$361,142 to help in the fight to end Cystic Fibrosis.

"Everyone in our organization is committed to making a positive difference in the communities we work and live in, and our hope is that those suffering from this terrible disease will enjoy a better tomorrow as we work to end Cystic Fibrosis once and for all," said Blaine Coupal, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada.

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults – it is estimated one in every 3,600 children born in Canada have CF. This includes thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada's Community Events Coordinator, Meaghan Addante, who serves as the company's Cystic Fibrosis Ambassador and has helped coordinate many of the fundraising activities undertaken by the company.

A native of Oshawa, Ontario, Addante was diagnosed with CF when she was seven months old. When she was 21, she went into respiratory failure due to CF and spent nearly three months in the hospital learning how to live again. Fifteen of those days were spent in a coma, including Christmas.

"Living with CF has been my reality for most of my life; it's not a battle I chose to fight but it's also not one I will ever back down from," Addante said. "I'm overwhelmed by the love and support I've received from my thyssenkrupp family, which has chosen to join me in this fight as we work together to end CF."

In 2019, the Ottawa branch hosted the 2nd Annual 'Strike Out' CF bowling tournament; a golf tournament was held by the Calgary branch; the 3rd Annual 'Curling for a Cure Curling Bonspiel' took place in Ontario; and a bowling night and pancake breakfast was hosted by the Vancouver branch. Meanwhile, the branches in Montreal and Quebec City contributed through various fundraisers, as well.

Also, teams from thyssenkrupp Elevator Canada participated in the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, which was held on May 26, 2019 in Toronto.

To view fundraising pictures from 2019, click here (credit: thyssenkrupp Elevator).

Globally, thyssenkrupp Elevator has demonstrated its commitment to impacting the lives of children and young adults through its partnership with SOS Children's Villages on Project SEED, which supports young people in regions with severe youth unemployment rates. From Colombia to Brazil and India and other regions around the world, thyssenkrupp and its employees are offering support in the form of soft and basic skills training, career guidance, entrepreneurship support and real-world work experience. The aim is to help these young people successfully become employable, independent adults.

